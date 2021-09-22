What Did Lindsey Graham Really Say To Donald Trump About His Presidency?

Lindsey Graham was one of Donald Trump's biggest supporters all throughout his presidency; up until after the 2020 election results, that is. Trump worked overtime to convince Republican senators Graham and Mike Lee from Utah to overturn President Biden's win, according to "Peril," a new political book released by Bob Woodward and Robert Costa. Graham and Lee gave Rudy Giuliani and John Eastman a chance to convince them to follow through, and even followed up with their own research about the election, but it wasn't enough to convince the two senators to help out, per The Week.

Wanting a second opinion on extra supposed evidence received from Giuliani, Graham went to his chief Judiciary Committee counsel Lee Holmes to confirm his thoughts about the situation. According to "Peril," Holmes "found the sloppiness, the overbearing tone of certainty, and the inconsistencies disqualifying" and told Graham "that the data in the memos were a concoction, with a bullying tone and eighth grade writing." To prove his disgust with the data, Holmes reportedly said, "I can get an affidavit tomorrow saying the world is flat."

Two days after that discussion, on January 6, pro-Trump insurrectionists stormed the Capitol in an attempt to take Trump's presidency back by force. After the sequence of chaotic events passed, Trump and Graham had an uneasy phone call during which some intense words were exchanged. So, what exactly did Graham say to Trump about the state of his presidential legacy?