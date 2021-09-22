This Tory Lanez Tweet Has Megan Thee Stallion Fans Talking

Tory Lanez (born Daystar Shemuel Shua Peterson) brings out some very strong emotions from a divided internet whenever he tweets. The "Say It" rapper is known to be the butt of balding jokes online and for his various scandals, like being accused of "physical, verbal, and emotional abuse" by his alleged ex-girlfriend, per HipHopDX. It's not easy to forget about his drama with former friend, Megan Thee Stallion, either. Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion were tight before he allegedly shot the "Cognac Queen" rapper in the back of her foot after a party in October 2020, per Page Six.

After the alleged assault, many people on Twitter were quick to raise suspicion, and didn't fully believe Megan Thee Stallion's story. The rapper clapped back at the harassment she faced from everyone: "Y'all can't tell when sh*t fake news?" she tweeted. "Y'all still don't see an ABUSER picking with me ? The first court date got pushed back bc of the inauguration but I can't wait until the MF FACTS come out ! B*tch you shot me AND MY STORY NOT CHANGING AND B*TCH YOU GOING TO JAIL," she added.

Lanez has since commented on the situation passively by retweeting other people's reactions and subtweeting the scandal surrounding Megan Thee Stallion. However, it's Lanez's September 21 tweet that has people all over Twitter in a tizzy. Read on to find out what the tweet said.