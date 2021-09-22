This Tory Lanez Tweet Has Megan Thee Stallion Fans Talking
Tory Lanez (born Daystar Shemuel Shua Peterson) brings out some very strong emotions from a divided internet whenever he tweets. The "Say It" rapper is known to be the butt of balding jokes online and for his various scandals, like being accused of "physical, verbal, and emotional abuse" by his alleged ex-girlfriend, per HipHopDX. It's not easy to forget about his drama with former friend, Megan Thee Stallion, either. Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion were tight before he allegedly shot the "Cognac Queen" rapper in the back of her foot after a party in October 2020, per Page Six.
After the alleged assault, many people on Twitter were quick to raise suspicion, and didn't fully believe Megan Thee Stallion's story. The rapper clapped back at the harassment she faced from everyone: "Y'all can't tell when sh*t fake news?" she tweeted. "Y'all still don't see an ABUSER picking with me ? The first court date got pushed back bc of the inauguration but I can't wait until the MF FACTS come out ! B*tch you shot me AND MY STORY NOT CHANGING AND B*TCH YOU GOING TO JAIL," she added.
Lanez has since commented on the situation passively by retweeting other people's reactions and subtweeting the scandal surrounding Megan Thee Stallion. However, it's Lanez's September 21 tweet that has people all over Twitter in a tizzy. Read on to find out what the tweet said.
Tory Lanez posted a cryptic tweet
Tory Lanez ominously tweeted, "It's been real," on September 21, which had many Megan Thee Stallion fans speculating the reason behind his unprompted social media departure. Along with the tweet, Lanez archived his Instagram posts and unfollowed everyone. Many people are celebrating the "Playboy" rapper's sketchy tweet, like one Twitter user, who said, "Guess who's going to jail tonight" in the comments of his tweet. Another person tweeted, "Tory lanez having to go to jail over violating his restraining order after being all big and tough with the other midget is the funniest sh*t to happen in 2021. little men always think they're above the law."
Per Page Six, Lanez violated his restraining order in July when he performed at a music festival the same night Megan Thee Stallion performed. Although not in the line-up, Lanez made a surprise appearance during DaBaby's performance at the festival. Megan Thee Stallion placed this restraining order on Lanez in October 2020 after he "was charged with one felony count each of assault with a semiautomatic firearm — personal use of a firearm — and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle," per Billboard. He was also denied the ability to comment on the shooting, but from looking at his Twitter account, he does not seem to be taking that too seriously.
Of course, this is all speculation, and only time will tell what happens to Lanez in regard to this case.