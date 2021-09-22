This Famous Journalist Thinks There's Only One Reason Donald Trump Wants To Be President Again

Despite the fact that Donald Trump has yet to officially declare whether or not he plans to run for president again in 2024, it's becoming evidently clearer he plans to do exactly that. Despite an extremely controversial presidency, Trump has managed to remain a driving force in the Republican party, thanks in part to taking on the role as a GOP kingmaker through his fundraising efforts and candidate endorsements for the 2022 midterm elections.

But considering the ongoing turmoil that marked much of Trump's presidential term — especially the (still ongoing) COVID-19 pandemic that defined his last White House year — the question remains: Why, exactly, does Trump want the presidency so much? It's a question that famed journalist Bob Woodward, who became a household name after exposing the 1972 Watergate scandal (which led to then-President Richard Nixon's resignation) seemingly attempted to address, if not answer, in his recently published Oval Office exposé "Peril."

It's also a query the lauded reporter spoke about during a September 21 appearance on the MSNBC political talk show "Morning Joe." So what did Woodward have to say about Trump's monomaniacal desire to seize the White House for a second time?