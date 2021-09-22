This Famous Journalist Thinks There's Only One Reason Donald Trump Wants To Be President Again
Despite the fact that Donald Trump has yet to officially declare whether or not he plans to run for president again in 2024, it's becoming evidently clearer he plans to do exactly that. Despite an extremely controversial presidency, Trump has managed to remain a driving force in the Republican party, thanks in part to taking on the role as a GOP kingmaker through his fundraising efforts and candidate endorsements for the 2022 midterm elections.
But considering the ongoing turmoil that marked much of Trump's presidential term — especially the (still ongoing) COVID-19 pandemic that defined his last White House year — the question remains: Why, exactly, does Trump want the presidency so much? It's a question that famed journalist Bob Woodward, who became a household name after exposing the 1972 Watergate scandal (which led to then-President Richard Nixon's resignation) seemingly attempted to address, if not answer, in his recently published Oval Office exposé "Peril."
It's also a query the lauded reporter spoke about during a September 21 appearance on the MSNBC political talk show "Morning Joe." So what did Woodward have to say about Trump's monomaniacal desire to seize the White House for a second time?
Bob Woodward thinks Trump's desire to be president again hinges on one thing and one thing only
During his recent "Morning Joe" appearance, Bob Woodward shared his opinion as Trump's impetus for his singular, frenzied goal of taking over the White House for a second term — one which, in Woodward's mind, has little to do with the welfare of the public. Instead, according to Woodward, Trump's desire to be president again hinges on one thing and one thing only: "the answer is: to be Donald Trump." Expounding upon his statement, Woodward explained Trump's White House aims are not "an agenda" meant to serve the public in any possible fashion, and that they "[do] not connect to the needs of the people in the country."
As Woodward explained it, Trump's presidential aims are flawed on the basis of "disconnection" from "the struggle that people are engaged in" in their day-to-day. He then implied that Trump's single-minded animus is the status and power the role of president entails, in as much that "the power of the presidency is so great." Though Bob Woodward's "Peril" co-author Robert Costa noted during the interview that many of Trump's GOP allies told both Costa and Woodward they believe Trump will indeed officially run again for office in 2024, Trump has yet to publicly declare any plans to do so.