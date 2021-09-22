Inside Jennifer Hough's Disturbing Accusations Against Nicki Minaj

Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty, famously known as Nicki Minaj, has been plastered across our news feed for what feels like weeks now. From eyebrow-raising testicular swelling anecdotes to calling people out in the media for harassing her family, Minaj's words seem to hold a lot of power. But for one huge issue that's been plaguing her life, Minaj is allegedly not wielding that power for good.

But first, let's backtrack — it all started in 1994, when a woman named Jennifer Hough accused Minaj's husband, Kenneth Petty, of sexually assaulting her when they were both 16. Although Hough got charged with first-degree rape, he pled guilty to first-degree attempted rape in 1995, for which he served almost five years in prison, per the Division of Criminal Justice Services. Now, Hough is suing Minaj for alleged harassment, claiming the singer is trying to coerce her into recanting her account against Petty, per HotNewHipHop.

As for Minaj, she claims the media is trying to paint a narrative about her husband that is simply not true. She falsely claimed via an Instagram comment that Petty and Hough were in a relationship at the time of the alleged assault, said that Petty was younger than Hough (he wasn't), and even made a false accusation about Hough's race during a 2019 episode of her Apple Music show, "Queen Radio," per the Daily Beast. Hough has stayed silent throughout it all, but on September 22, she finally decided to speak up and reveal a disturbing accusation against Minaj in an exclusive interview on "The Real." This is what Hough said and why she's speaking up.