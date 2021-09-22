Is Naomie Olindo Headed Back To Southern Charm?
Along with the slew of other top-rated Bravo shows, "Southern Charm" has been entertaining the airwaves since the reality series first premiered in March 2014. Per Bravo, the program follows the lives of Charleston, South Carolina's "most charismatic gentlemen and their Southern-belle equals" as they juggle their personal and professional pursuits. Thanks to the show's stars — Kathryn Dennis, Shep Rose, Craig Conover, Austen Kroll, and Madison LeCroy — fans have been immersed into the "world of exclusivity, money, and scandal" as the cast members go about their "modern-day Southern aristocracy lives," per IMDb.
Fans of "Southern Charm" have a lot to look forward to, as the series is set to return for Season 8 after filming for the previous season was shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic in 2020. Sources confirmed in July that Southern Charm is "definitely" coming back, with an insider telling Radar Online that viewers should expect a "bigger cast and more fun this year."
The outlet reported that production was slated to begin in the fall, and fan Instagram account Best of Bravo announced filming had begun by September. As more details come out, the word is traveling around that new members will be added to the cast. Along with the veterans and Season 7 additions John Pringle and Leva Bonaparte, Best by Bravo reported that Venita Aspen, Chleb Ravenell, and Marcie Hobbs are going to be newcomers. For details on why fans are speculating that Naomie Olindo is also returning to "Southern Charm," keep scrolling.
Naomie Olindo is back in Charleston following a split from Metul Shah
Is Naomie Olindo returning to "Southern Charm?" Internet users can't help but speculate after Instagram account Best by Bravo reported that Naomie's return was "sign, sealed, delivered." The popular fan page announced the news on September 21, saying the reality star is expected to be a part of the cast of the upcoming Season 8. "Are you excited for Naomie's return?" read the post's caption.
A return from the clothing designer wouldn't come as a surprise, considering Naomie recently moved back to Charleston, South Carolina. As "Southern Charm" stans know, she left the series after Season 6 in 2020 and briefly moved to New York City with her then-boyfriend, Metul Shah, the next summer. However, without divulging too many details, Naomie revealed she left the Big Apple after just weeks in July after alleging Metul cheated on her. "She is back in Charleston and plans to stay there for the time being," her agent told People.
Aside from being back in the town where the show films, it appears Naomie is also rekindling her friendship with "Southern Charm" OG and ex-boyfriend Craig Conover. In an Instagram post from September 3, Naomie had nothing but love for Craig when a fan asked how she would feel about his "success." In the comments section, Naomie replied in the third person, "She feels really good and is so so so happy for him" (via Us Weekly). We'll have to stay tuned!