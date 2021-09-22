Is Naomie Olindo Headed Back To Southern Charm?

Along with the slew of other top-rated Bravo shows, "Southern Charm" has been entertaining the airwaves since the reality series first premiered in March 2014. Per Bravo, the program follows the lives of Charleston, South Carolina's "most charismatic gentlemen and their Southern-belle equals" as they juggle their personal and professional pursuits. Thanks to the show's stars — Kathryn Dennis, Shep Rose, Craig Conover, Austen Kroll, and Madison LeCroy — fans have been immersed into the "world of exclusivity, money, and scandal" as the cast members go about their "modern-day Southern aristocracy lives," per IMDb.

Fans of "Southern Charm" have a lot to look forward to, as the series is set to return for Season 8 after filming for the previous season was shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic in 2020. Sources confirmed in July that Southern Charm is "definitely" coming back, with an insider telling Radar Online that viewers should expect a "bigger cast and more fun this year."

The outlet reported that production was slated to begin in the fall, and fan Instagram account Best of Bravo announced filming had begun by September. As more details come out, the word is traveling around that new members will be added to the cast. Along with the veterans and Season 7 additions John Pringle and Leva Bonaparte, Best by Bravo reported that Venita Aspen, Chleb Ravenell, and Marcie Hobbs are going to be newcomers. For details on why fans are speculating that Naomie Olindo is also returning to "Southern Charm," keep scrolling.