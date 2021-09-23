The Truth About Kelly Clarkson's Ex-Husband Becoming A Grandfather

It's safe to say 2020 was a tough year for a lot of people, but for Kelly Clarkson, it also saw the end of her relationship with her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock. She filed for divorce in June after seven years of marriage, citing "irreconcilable differences" (per ET Online). The "American Idol" alum eventually spoke out about the split on "The Kelly Clarkson Show," telling fans, "As you probably know, 2020 has brought a lot of change also to my personal life. Definitely didn't see anything coming that came, but what I'm dealing with is hard — it involves more than just my heart, it involves a lot of little hearts."

Since then, the divorce has been brutal as they've fought over custody, spousal support, and assets, per Us Weekly. Clarkson has also previously revealed how hard it's been to co-parent their children, River and Remington, telling viewers on her show in Febuary, "I know with me and Brandon, it's just a difficult thing because we're in different places, and it's like, we both agree on the main things, but it's a hard thing when you're not together all the time, for me personally."

But as the exes continue to battle it out in court, the Blackstock family just made a big announcement — the music manager is going to be a grandfather for the first time. Scroll ahead to see his oldest child's exciting pregnancy reveal.