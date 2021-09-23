The Truth About Kelly Clarkson's Ex-Husband Becoming A Grandfather
It's safe to say 2020 was a tough year for a lot of people, but for Kelly Clarkson, it also saw the end of her relationship with her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock. She filed for divorce in June after seven years of marriage, citing "irreconcilable differences" (per ET Online). The "American Idol" alum eventually spoke out about the split on "The Kelly Clarkson Show," telling fans, "As you probably know, 2020 has brought a lot of change also to my personal life. Definitely didn't see anything coming that came, but what I'm dealing with is hard — it involves more than just my heart, it involves a lot of little hearts."
Since then, the divorce has been brutal as they've fought over custody, spousal support, and assets, per Us Weekly. Clarkson has also previously revealed how hard it's been to co-parent their children, River and Remington, telling viewers on her show in Febuary, "I know with me and Brandon, it's just a difficult thing because we're in different places, and it's like, we both agree on the main things, but it's a hard thing when you're not together all the time, for me personally."
But as the exes continue to battle it out in court, the Blackstock family just made a big announcement — the music manager is going to be a grandfather for the first time. Scroll ahead to see his oldest child's exciting pregnancy reveal.
Brandon Blackstock's 20-year-old daughter is pregnant
On September 23, Brandon Blackstock's daughter Savannah Blackstock announced that she is expecting her first child with her boyfriend Quentin Lee. The 20-year-old shared a series of photos to Instagram showing off her growing belly while posing in a cowboy hat on field at sunset. She captioned the post, "The most precious secret we've ever kept..." For his part, Lee also shared his own announcement, writing, "Sorry ... been busy. #newchapter."
It's unclear how long the couple has been dating, but they went public with their relationship seemingly back in November 2019. Last year, Lee shared a heartfelt Instagram tribute to the soon mom-to-be on her birthday, writing, "Words can't describe how much this queen means to me. I wish I could explain but to add it all up this person aka my girlfriend is the one who makes me happiest, the one who makes my life whole, the best friend I always needed."
As of right now, Brandon has yet to comment on the new addition to his family, but Savannah is his daughter with his ex-wife, Melissa Ashworth, per Us Weekly. The pair, who were married from 2001 to 2012, also has a teenage son named Seth.