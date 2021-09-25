Why People Think Meghan Markle Is Completely Copying Michelle Obama
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, are taking New York, becoming the talk around town! The royal couple went to the Big Apple to help lead Global Citizen Live, but not before making a few stops to pay their respects at the 9/11 memorial and visit with dignified officials. "Wonderful meeting with Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex," tweeted UN Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield after meeting with the couple. "Important discussion of COVID, racial justice, and raising mental health awareness."
Harry and Meghan's trip seemed to be focused on community efforts, with the royal couple making their way uptown to donate $25,000 to soul food restaurant Melba's in Harlem, according to People. While in the historic part of the city, the couple made a visit to a local elementary school, where the American princess read her book "The Bench" to the second grade class. "I wrote this when we just had our little boy, and I haven't read it to any other kids but you," said the duchess (via People). Harry and Meghan also donated two boxes of veggies and herbs to the school.
Despite the royal couple's efforts, it wasn't their good deeds that got people talking. It was Meghan's fall outfits that didn't quite match the weather and reminded fans of one popular look.
Meghan Markle's outfit looked like Michelle Obama's
While Meghan Markle has already shot down rumors she's interested in an American political career, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, are sure taking a page out of former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama's book, with Meghan reminding some of Mrs. Obama with her outfits.
According to the Daily Mail, the duchess wore a Loro Piana maroon cashmere coat and matching pants and Manolo Blahnik pumps. The former "Suits" actor finished off the look with over $380,000 in jewels, including a gift from her royal husband's late mother Princess Diana.
The monochrome outfit shared a similar style with Michelle's Sergio Hudson-designed pantsuit worn on Inauguration Day in January 2021, that took the internet by storm. At the time, the former first lady's stylist Meredith Koop revealed via Instagram she made a point to dress Mrs. Obama in "pieces she can live, move and inspire in." Koop continued, "This particular outfit is about the woman wearing it more than anything. She is powerful and she needs to move. She is stunning and she represents what is possible. She is relatable and she is aspirational. She has consistently articulated over the years what has been in the hearts and minds of so many. She has taken a look at the rule book and turned the page. She leads, she inspires and she slays." It's mantra that the duchess is starting to take on, as well.