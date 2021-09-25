Why People Think Meghan Markle Is Completely Copying Michelle Obama

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, are taking New York, becoming the talk around town! The royal couple went to the Big Apple to help lead Global Citizen Live, but not before making a few stops to pay their respects at the 9/11 memorial and visit with dignified officials. "Wonderful meeting with Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex," tweeted UN Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield after meeting with the couple. "Important discussion of COVID, racial justice, and raising mental health awareness."

Harry and Meghan's trip seemed to be focused on community efforts, with the royal couple making their way uptown to donate $25,000 to soul food restaurant Melba's in Harlem, according to People. While in the historic part of the city, the couple made a visit to a local elementary school, where the American princess read her book "The Bench" to the second grade class. "I wrote this when we just had our little boy, and I haven't read it to any other kids but you," said the duchess (via People). Harry and Meghan also donated two boxes of veggies and herbs to the school.

Despite the royal couple's efforts, it wasn't their good deeds that got people talking. It was Meghan's fall outfits that didn't quite match the weather and reminded fans of one popular look.