How Much Money Did Kelly Clarkson Lose When Selling Her Home She Shared With Her Ex?

It seems like lately Kelly Clarkson is living her life like it's golden. Her TV talk show "The Kelly Clarkson Show" is having its second season so far, and in December 2020, it was renewed for two more seasons through 2023, per Deadline. Clarkson also is ringing in the holiday season early with her newly released single "Christmas Isn't Canceled (Just You)," which gives us a glimpse into her divorce with ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock.

The "Voice" coach divorced Blackstock in July of 2020, with the reason being irreconcilable differences, according to USA Today. In November of 2020, court documents, per USA Today, revealed Clarkson had won primary custody of both of their children, but she did not escape from the court judgment scot-free. Clarkson reportedly has to pay a staggering amount of money monthly to Blackstock. Over $150,000 per month in spousal support and an extra $45,601 for child support, which makes the total amount over $200,000 — on top of the $1.25 million she had to pay for Blackstock's attorney fees, per The Blast.

Not only does Clarkson have to lose an astronomical amount of money every month in her divorce with Blackstock, she is now losing a lot of money selling her home she owned with her ex, too. Read on to find out just how much money her California house sold for.