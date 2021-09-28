What Is Lori Loughlin's First Acting Gig Since Serving Jail Time?

Along with Felicity Huffman, Lori Loughlin was the highest-profile person to go down during the infamous college admissions scandal. To recap: Loughlin, along with numerous other wealthy elites like Michelle Janavs, the heiress to the Hot Pockets fortune, paid hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes to get their kids into elite schools like USC and Georgetown, per NBC News.

The judge made an example out of Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli, sentencing them to two months and five months behind bars, respectively, as reported by CNN. "While I wish I could go back and do things differently, I can only take responsibility and move forward," Loughlin tearfully said in August 2020. "I am truly, profoundly and deeply sorry. I'm ready to face the consequences and make amends."

As she began her prison sentence, Vanity Fair compared the prison in which she served to a wellness retreat, as it offered yoga, pilates, painting, origami, drawing, and music classes, among other activities. That sounds nothing like "Orange Is the New Black." Now, Loughlin is out of prison and ready to return to acting. In fact, she's already booked her first gig. Keep reading to find out all about it.