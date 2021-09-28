What Is Lori Loughlin's First Acting Gig Since Serving Jail Time?
Along with Felicity Huffman, Lori Loughlin was the highest-profile person to go down during the infamous college admissions scandal. To recap: Loughlin, along with numerous other wealthy elites like Michelle Janavs, the heiress to the Hot Pockets fortune, paid hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes to get their kids into elite schools like USC and Georgetown, per NBC News.
The judge made an example out of Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli, sentencing them to two months and five months behind bars, respectively, as reported by CNN. "While I wish I could go back and do things differently, I can only take responsibility and move forward," Loughlin tearfully said in August 2020. "I am truly, profoundly and deeply sorry. I'm ready to face the consequences and make amends."
As she began her prison sentence, Vanity Fair compared the prison in which she served to a wellness retreat, as it offered yoga, pilates, painting, origami, drawing, and music classes, among other activities. That sounds nothing like "Orange Is the New Black." Now, Loughlin is out of prison and ready to return to acting. In fact, she's already booked her first gig. Keep reading to find out all about it.
Lori Loughlin is reprising an old role
According to People, Lori Loughlin will be reprising her role as Abigail Stanton in "When Hope Calls," a spin-off of "When Calls the Heart," in which she played the same character. She will guest star in the two-part Season 2 premiere, which is a Christmas special called "When Hope Calls: A Country Christmas." The season will premiere December 18 on GAC Family, formerly known as Great American Country.
Loughlin portrayed Stanton on the first six seasons of "When Calls the Heart," which aired on the Hallmark Channel, before being written out of the series following her arrest. In fact, Hallmark announced that they would no longer be working with Loughlin, and that they had "stopped development of all productions that air on the Crown Media Family Network channels" that involve her, per People. Loughlin was also written out of Season 5 of "Fuller House," which was also its last.
According to Fandom, Stanton is one of the main widows in "When Calls the Heart," and serves as "a source of strength and hope for all the other widows in coal valley." She runs Abigail's Cafe and becomes the mayor of Hope Valley in Season 4. Surely, all eyes will be on Loughlin as she makes her TV debut following her prison sentence.