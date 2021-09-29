Body Language Expert Reveals The Truth About Kate Middleton And Prince Charles' Relationship
It has been a testing year for the British royal family. The famous family has had to deal with the fallout from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey in March, Prince Philip's tragic death in April, and Prince Andrew being served a sexual assault lawsuit in August. These events have caused a rift among some royal family members, per Vanity Fair, and the media is focusing on their every move and interaction with each other.
Another relationship that the media has focused on is that of Kate Middleton and her father-in-law, Prince Charles. The two have attended numerous royal engagements together over the years with the most recent being the "No Time To Die" premiere on September 28, where Kate stole the show in a gold gown. Despite their joint outings, the public still questioned how well Kate and Charles truly got along. Now, according to a body language expert, their interactions at the premiere have shown that they're way closer than people think. Find out what the expert had to say below.
Kate Middleton has become a 'supportive' figure in Prince Charles' life
According to the Daily Mail, Kate Middleton's interactions with Prince Charles at the "No Time To Die" premiere showed off her "affectionate" bond with him. Body language expert Judi James explained to the outlet that Kate had become "much closer" with Prince Charles in recent months, as evidenced by his embrace with her on the red carpet.
"We see very few PDAs involving Charles unless it's from his eternally spontaneously tactile niece Zara," James said. "Recently, possibly thanks to his very open grief at the death of his father and perhaps the fracturing of his relationship with his youngest son, we are seeing his daughter-in-law Kate stepping into a much closer and more emotionally comforting role, with their body language suggesting some unexpected levels of affection," James added.
During the premiere, Kate was seen giving a hug and cheek kiss to Charles, which was interpreted as more than just a formality. "Kate's cheek kiss on the red carpet last night looks equally significant as the body language suggests she is instigating and even controlling this affectionate display in a way that might have been unthinkable a few years ago, when she held a much more passive role," James continued, noting that Kate's body language shows her growing confidence in the royal family. With Queen Elizabeth reportedly allocating more responsibilities to her and Prince William, it is likely that Kate and Charles' relationship will get even closer in the future.