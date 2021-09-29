Body Language Expert Reveals The Truth About Kate Middleton And Prince Charles' Relationship

According to the Daily Mail, Kate Middleton's interactions with Prince Charles at the "No Time To Die" premiere showed off her "affectionate" bond with him. Body language expert Judi James explained to the outlet that Kate had become "much closer" with Prince Charles in recent months, as evidenced by his embrace with her on the red carpet.

"We see very few PDAs involving Charles unless it's from his eternally spontaneously tactile niece Zara," James said. "Recently, possibly thanks to his very open grief at the death of his father and perhaps the fracturing of his relationship with his youngest son, we are seeing his daughter-in-law Kate stepping into a much closer and more emotionally comforting role, with their body language suggesting some unexpected levels of affection," James added.

During the premiere, Kate was seen giving a hug and cheek kiss to Charles, which was interpreted as more than just a formality. "Kate's cheek kiss on the red carpet last night looks equally significant as the body language suggests she is instigating and even controlling this affectionate display in a way that might have been unthinkable a few years ago, when she held a much more passive role," James continued, noting that Kate's body language shows her growing confidence in the royal family. With Queen Elizabeth reportedly allocating more responsibilities to her and Prince William, it is likely that Kate and Charles' relationship will get even closer in the future.