Why Is Prince George Going To Be So Upset With His Parents?

There's nothing like a nice little outing together, visiting the countryside to escape a hectic home life. Prince William and Kate Middleton are embodying that idea by taking a mini tour of Derry-Londonderry in Northern Ireland, and it will be their first time on official duty there together, per Daily Mail. The royal couple is visiting Northern Ireland to meet young people in organizations that promote positive relations to many different communities.

"It's great to be back in Northern Ireland for a day in Derry-Londonderry hearing from young people about how life has been during the pandemic and meeting organizations working across communities," the Kensington Royal wrote in a tweet. Some of the events the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge engaged in during their tour were: finally meeting a couple of the year-three nursing students they spoke to over video chat earlier this year in person, Ulster University's Magee Campus' student union, young rugby players, and local rugby clubs the Sport Uniting Communities initiative, per Town and Country Mag.

William and Kate have countless amounts of meetings to attend, which might be why they decided not to bring their children along with them for this trip. But, that's not the real reason young Prince George might flip out on his parents. Read on to find out why he might feel a bit upset with the royal duke and duchess.