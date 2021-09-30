How Ice-T Really Feels About His Haters

Ice-T stopped by "The View" on September 30 to dish on Season 23 of "Law & Order: SVU," but the conversation quickly pivoted to his daughter Chanel and the Internet's chatter about his parenting choices.

Co-host Ana Navarro mentioned his wife Coco breastfeeding his daughter, as well as allowing her to wear nail tips on her first day of kindergarten. When Navarro asked him how he felt about the Internet piping in on his parenting, he did not hold back. "Rule one on the Internet: rule one, cannot pay attention to anything anyone says on the Internet," he said. "Worry about people that walk up to you and say things in your real life, those are the people you should be concerned with. The Internet's the world, it's the world talking. Everybody parents differently. Like I said, 'Every house has its own constitution.' We doin' ok. Our baby's okay. I always love when people say, 'They say.' Who's they, the Internet? I don't pay attention to that."

Before he discussed his daughter, Ice-T reflected on 23 seasons of the longest-running drama on television. Keep reading for more details.