How Ice-T Really Feels About His Haters
Ice-T stopped by "The View" on September 30 to dish on Season 23 of "Law & Order: SVU," but the conversation quickly pivoted to his daughter Chanel and the Internet's chatter about his parenting choices.
Co-host Ana Navarro mentioned his wife Coco breastfeeding his daughter, as well as allowing her to wear nail tips on her first day of kindergarten. When Navarro asked him how he felt about the Internet piping in on his parenting, he did not hold back. "Rule one on the Internet: rule one, cannot pay attention to anything anyone says on the Internet," he said. "Worry about people that walk up to you and say things in your real life, those are the people you should be concerned with. The Internet's the world, it's the world talking. Everybody parents differently. Like I said, 'Every house has its own constitution.' We doin' ok. Our baby's okay. I always love when people say, 'They say.' Who's they, the Internet? I don't pay attention to that."
Before he discussed his daughter, Ice-T reflected on 23 seasons of the longest-running drama on television. Keep reading for more details.
Ice-T gets candid on 23 seasons of Law & Order: SVU
It's hard to believe Ice-T has been playing detective Fin Tutuola for 23 seasons on "Law & Order: SVU," and he reflected on the show's historic run on the September 30 episode of "The View."
When co-host Joy Behar asked him if he could believe a self-described career criminal would spend 23 seasons playing a cop, Ice-T smiled and took it all in. "I'm the longest-running black actor on television, and I want to continue the streak, and I guess the longest-running career criminal, too," he said. "My first acting role was playing a cop in 'New Jack City,' so I had to get over that hump. Then I realized that people accept acting is acting. When I got the chance to do 'Law & Order,' I was only supposed to be on there four episodes for this test, and here I am 23 years later."
He also went on to mention that "cops and criminals are very similar." "Acting like a cop or acting like a gangster is the exact same acting," he explained. "They both have guns, they both want answers in their beat, some type of consequence if they don't."