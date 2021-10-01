The Truth About Katie Couric's Nanny Who Allegedly Tried To Destroy Her Marriage

Katie Couric's new memoir "Going There" hasn't even come out yet, but it's already causing quite a stir. In leaked excerpts, she claimed that Prince Harry reeked of alcohol and cigarettes when they met, revealed she went on a date with Neil Simon, and opened up about her feud with Diane Sawyer, another female news anchor.

Couric also opened up about another interesting relationship from her past: one with a nanny she hired in the '90s named Doris. According to Page Six, Doris came to Couric highly recommended, having worked for Diana Ross and Bianca Jagger. While Couric's late husband Jay Monahan stayed in Virginia during the week, she and Doris kept each other company. "I spent more time with Doris than anyone else in my life and I was completely unguarded around her," Couric wrote. "Doris and I really were a couple, in a weird kind of way."

However, this relationship quickly took a sinister turn straight out of a Lifetime movie. Keep reading to find out more.