Bill Maher's New Rant About Brian Laundrie Is Raising Eyebrows
Gabby Petito was officially reported missing on September 11 and her body was later found in Wyoming's Bridger-Teton National Forest, according to CNN. Petito, who was 22 at the time of her death, had been traveling across the country in a van with her fiance, Brian Laundrie. Her death was ruled a homicide. Laundrie returned home to his parents' home in south Florida and was later reported as a missing person on September 14. However, he is now the only person of interest in the case, as the New York Post reported, and a manhunt ensues as the FBI looks for him.
The search for Laundrie has become so widely reported that Dog the Bounty Hunter has gotten involved, sparking several comments from Donald Trump Jr., who bets that the reality TV star will have better luck than the FBI at finding Laundrie. But it's not just reality stars or the Trumps who are commenting on the case. Comedian and talk show host Bill Maher had a lot to say about Laundrie. Here's what went down.
Bill Maher thinks Brian Laundrie's social media pursuits weren't interesting
Bill Maher didn't hold back when giving his take on Brian Laundrie. On October 1, the talk show host began by berating the culture of social media, particularly the #VanLife persona that Laundrie was participating in. On "Real Life with Bill Maher," he called it the "movement of young hipsters rejecting the dreary, working life of us 'normies.'" Maher called these "content providers" people who had figured out a way to "monetize f**king off."
Maher then pointed his criticism toward Laundrie specifically. He said that Laundrie should be working at Del Taco. "He was never destined to be Insta-famous," Maher went on. "He was destined to forget the fries in my cheeseburger combo."
It was specifically the desire to become famous on social media that Maher found ridiculous. "I want to know why filming van life is something anyone would find remotely interesting to begin with." he added, "I'm sorry but Brian Laundrie was not an interesting person until he became a person of interest." Clearly, Maher's criticism, while directed at Laundrie, speaks to a larger, cultural crisis.