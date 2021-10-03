Bill Maher's New Rant About Brian Laundrie Is Raising Eyebrows

Gabby Petito was officially reported missing on September 11 and her body was later found in Wyoming's Bridger-Teton National Forest, according to CNN. Petito, who was 22 at the time of her death, had been traveling across the country in a van with her fiance, Brian Laundrie. Her death was ruled a homicide. Laundrie returned home to his parents' home in south Florida and was later reported as a missing person on September 14. However, he is now the only person of interest in the case, as the New York Post reported, and a manhunt ensues as the FBI looks for him.

The search for Laundrie has become so widely reported that Dog the Bounty Hunter has gotten involved, sparking several comments from Donald Trump Jr., who bets that the reality TV star will have better luck than the FBI at finding Laundrie. But it's not just reality stars or the Trumps who are commenting on the case. Comedian and talk show host Bill Maher had a lot to say about Laundrie. Here's what went down.