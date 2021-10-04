Donald Trump Reveals What Would Happen If He Has To Face Off Against Ron DeSantis In 2024
It's never too early to plan your next big future career moves, especially if you are shooting for something like becoming president of the United States. Donald Trump seems to agree, as he has been hinting since the beginning of 2021 about running for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024.
Trump told Fox News in an exclusive interview, "I don't think we're going to have a choice," when talking about the possibility of him running again for president. Also, Axios reported Republican aides advising candidates who are thinking about running in 2024 are dreading the idea of a Trump run because of the incredible influence he has over millions of GOP voters. There are some political analysts hypothesizing who would be a formidable opponent against Trump for the presidential nomination showdown, and one name that keeps popping up is Ron DeSantis.
DeSantis' name is being thrown in the ring so much so that even Trump commented on the matter. Check out what Trump believes will happen if he faces off against DeSantis for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.
Donald Trump believes he can beat Ron DeSantis
Donald Trump believes that he has the future 2024 Republican presidential nomination in the bag, and does not see his competition, including Ron DeSantis, as a threat. "I don't think I will face him," Trump said in a Yahoo! Finance interview. "I think most people would drop out, I think he would drop out."
Trump also said that, "If I faced him, I'd beat him like I would beat everyone else." There's nothing wrong with a little healthy competition, of course. However, competition only works if there are two people competing, and DeSantis is being quite coy about his next moves for 2024. He told Fox News' host Sean Hannity "I'm not considering anything beyond doing my job." DeSantis also mentioned to the "Hannity" host, "We've got a lot of stuff going on in Florida. I'm going to be running for reelection next year and we're also working on a lot of things in the state beyond just the governor's race."
This declaration from DeSantis is different from his actions lately, like taking political trips outside of sunny Florida, which are further fueling 2024 rumors. He was seen in western New York state on September 28 as the keynote speaker for a fundraiser for his 2022 governor reelection campaign, per Fox News. Whatever the case may be, things will definitely be interesting for the Republican party during the forthcoming election.