Donald Trump Reveals What Would Happen If He Has To Face Off Against Ron DeSantis In 2024

It's never too early to plan your next big future career moves, especially if you are shooting for something like becoming president of the United States. Donald Trump seems to agree, as he has been hinting since the beginning of 2021 about running for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024.

Trump told Fox News in an exclusive interview, "I don't think we're going to have a choice," when talking about the possibility of him running again for president. Also, Axios reported Republican aides advising candidates who are thinking about running in 2024 are dreading the idea of a Trump run because of the incredible influence he has over millions of GOP voters. There are some political analysts hypothesizing who would be a formidable opponent against Trump for the presidential nomination showdown, and one name that keeps popping up is Ron DeSantis.

DeSantis' name is being thrown in the ring so much so that even Trump commented on the matter. Check out what Trump believes will happen if he faces off against DeSantis for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.