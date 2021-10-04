Does Tony Bennett Understand His Health Diagnosis?

At 95, Tony Bennett is truly one of the last surviving crooners of an age where jazz standards were the rule rather than the exception, and the Rat Pack ruled the Vegas strip. But even though many of the cohorts Bennett knew have long since died, Bennett has soldiered on, performing until his official retirement this past August. Even so, Bennett's drive to perform in the last four years leading up to his retirement has been a testament to his dedication to music — not only because of his age, but also because of an Alzheimer's diagnosis he received in 2017, which was made known to the public in February.

Months after Bennett and his family revealed his condition, his wife, Susan Benedetto, spoke with Anderson Cooper on "60 Minutes" in anticipation of Bennett's October farewell performances at New York City's Radio City Music Hall about the ways in which the disease has affected the singer's day-to-day life. Of her husband, Benedetto said he "likes to say he's in the business of making people feel good, and he still is" through his music. But while the interview was rife with adoration for Bennett, Benedetto also revealed how he's grappled with the challenges that Alzheimer's comes with, including whether or not he recognizes he even has the disease. Read on after the jump to find out more.