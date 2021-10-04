What Jennifer Garner Accidentally Sent To A Wrong Number
To honor the milestone anniversary of its premiere, Jennifer Garner is celebrating 20 years of ABC's "Alias" — with a memory gone wrong.
Garner first took to Instagram to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the thriller series, which ran for five seasons. "Alias" followed Garner as Sydney Bristow from 2001 to 2006, and jumpstarted the actor's career. "Since the end of the show, April of 2005, running into a cast or crew member from 'Alias' has always led to this question—When will you get everyone back together for a reunion?" Garner wrote. "The 20th anniversary seemed like as good an excuse as any, so the call went out—reunion party is happening, pass it on!"
The news clearly reached most of the show's cast, who gathered together in a reunion video Garner revealed via TikTok. In the actor's debut on the popular video platform, Garner gave fans a look back at the cast of "Alias" with then and now photos. "We're here, we're older, but we still got it," Garner noted in the caption. Being "older" might have caught up with the actor, however, as she embarrassingly texted the wrong number when she tried to contact her former cast mate, Carl Lumbly.
Jennifer Garner shared a selfie with a stranger
As the lead in "Alias," Jennifer Garner attempted to innocently reach out to her old cast mates for a catch-up to celebrate the hit ABC show's 20th anniversary. But the actor's plans went somewhat awry when she ultimately sent a selfie to the wrong number.
Captioned with the hashtag, "#IfYouAreWorkingWithCarlLumbly #PleaseTellHimImLookingForHim," Garner readmitted to the blunder on Instagram, posting a screenshot of the moment she sent a picture of herself to a complete stranger. "You know the one time you take a selfie to prove to someone you're you? And get a 'wrong number' message just as it's gone out into the world?'" added Garner. "Well, it's humbling, isn't it" (via People).
In the text exchange, Garner wrote "Carl–this is Jen G. Here comes proof," before sending off a selfie. In the process, Garner received a "wrong number" response just a few moments too late. Whether or not Garner ever got in touch with Carl Lumbly remains the question.