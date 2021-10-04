What Jennifer Garner Accidentally Sent To A Wrong Number

To honor the milestone anniversary of its premiere, Jennifer Garner is celebrating 20 years of ABC's "Alias" — with a memory gone wrong.

Garner first took to Instagram to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the thriller series, which ran for five seasons. "Alias" followed Garner as Sydney Bristow from 2001 to 2006, and jumpstarted the actor's career. "Since the end of the show, April of 2005, running into a cast or crew member from 'Alias' has always led to this question—When will you get everyone back together for a reunion?" Garner wrote. "The 20th anniversary seemed like as good an excuse as any, so the call went out—reunion party is happening, pass it on!"

The news clearly reached most of the show's cast, who gathered together in a reunion video Garner revealed via TikTok. In the actor's debut on the popular video platform, Garner gave fans a look back at the cast of "Alias" with then and now photos. "We're here, we're older, but we still got it," Garner noted in the caption. Being "older" might have caught up with the actor, however, as she embarrassingly texted the wrong number when she tried to contact her former cast mate, Carl Lumbly.