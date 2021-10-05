The Truth About Paulina Gretzky's Major Eye Issue
Southern Charmers Craig Conover and Austen Kroll are perhaps best known for keeping things light and easy breezy, especially on their budding podcast, aptly titled "Pillows and Beer." But during a May episode with Paulina Gretzky, daughter of famed ice hockey player Wayne Gretzky, things took on a more somber note when the model and singer spoke candidly about a personal health issue she has dealt with her whole life.
As reported by the New York Post, shortly after the audio started rolling, Craig offered Paulina a beverage and she took a moment to mull over a can of Monster Rehab Tea. "I don't think I've had a Monster [Energy] since 2007," Paulina quipped about the energy drink. "I get scared; they make me jittery," she continued before launching into a personal anecdote about her eyesight.
Keep reading to learn more about the major eye issue Gretzky suffers from.
Paulina Gretzky is legally blind
Per the New York Post, during an episode of "Pillows and Beer" with Craig Conover and Austen Kroll, Paulina Gretzky revealed that she was legally blind. While checking the ingredients on the label of a Monster energy drink, Gretzky divulged to the reality stars turned podcasters, "Well, I'm legally blind, so give me a second to read this." When pressed further about the state of her condition, she explained that she was not a candidate for Lasik eye surgery and admitted that the issue often took its toll on her. "One out of ten blinks I can see; it's very, very frustrating."
Unfortunately, Gretzky's eye issue has been hard on her in social settings, as well. "A lot of people think I'm mean because I'm not saying 'hi' to them," she said. "Truly, I can't see your face; it's not an excuse; I really can't see you," she maintained. Eyesight condition aside, however, Gretzky has much to look forward to. It's reported that Gretzky is set to marry her pro-golfer fiancé and father of her two sons, Dustin Johnson, at a luxury hotel resort located in Tennessee in 2022. Congrats to the happy couple!