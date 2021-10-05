Melania Trump Reportedly Refused To Meet With This Representative After He Nearly Lost His Life
Former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham, famous for never actually holding a press conference, is now letting it all hang out in her new tell-all book aptly titled, "I'll Take Your Questions Now," wherein she gives her own personal account of her time serving in the White House under former President Donald Trump.
Along with describing the state of the White House under the former prez's reign, the contents of the book also include a few personal anecdotes about former first lady Melania Trump. For example, Grisham wrote about how Melania intended to send mirrors to children in Africa after the kids were amazed to see themselves in front-facing phone cameras — a request that was denied and called a "PR nightmare." Additionally, Grisham also discussed one particular instance when Melania allegedly refused to meet with a state representative, even after a serious incident, per Business Insider.
Though Melania has often been criticized for her seemingly cold and aloof demeanor (never forget that infamous jacket with the phrase, "I really don't care. Do u?" inscribed on the back) many were still shocked to learn of this alleged snub in particular. But which former representative did Melania purportedly give the cold shoulder to?
Stephanie Grisham accuses Melania Trump of snubbing Representative Steve Scalise after he was shot
As reported by Business Insider, former White House press secretary-turned-tell-all author has accused Melania Trump in her new book of refusing to meet with Rep. Steve Scalise, following the harrowing incident in which he was shot at a baseball practice for the annual Congressional Baseball Game.
According to Grisham, sometime after recovering from his gunshot wound, Scalise and his family visited the White House. During the visit, Grisham alleges that she asked Melania if she would like to visit him — but Melania rebuffed the proposal, instead stating, "No, I already said hello." Per Grisham, that infamous one-liner would go on to serve as an inside joke among many staffers in the East Wing. "Whenever the first lady said no to something, we would say to each other, 'Well, she already said hello!"' Grisham penned in the bombshell memoir.
It should be noted, however, that upon learning of the claims in the book, Representative Scalise issued a statement to Business Insider stating that he and his family "never went to the White House for an unscheduled visit" following his discharge from the hospital. What's more, in a statement to CNN, a representative for Melania vehemently refuted all of Grisham's claims. "The author is desperately trying to rehabilitate her tarnished reputation by manipulating and distorting the truth about Mrs. Trump. Ms. Grisham is a deceitful and troubled individual who doesn't deserve anyone's trust," the statement read.