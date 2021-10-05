Melania Trump Reportedly Refused To Meet With This Representative After He Nearly Lost His Life

Former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham, famous for never actually holding a press conference, is now letting it all hang out in her new tell-all book aptly titled, "I'll Take Your Questions Now," wherein she gives her own personal account of her time serving in the White House under former President Donald Trump.

Along with describing the state of the White House under the former prez's reign, the contents of the book also include a few personal anecdotes about former first lady Melania Trump. For example, Grisham wrote about how Melania intended to send mirrors to children in Africa after the kids were amazed to see themselves in front-facing phone cameras — a request that was denied and called a "PR nightmare." Additionally, Grisham also discussed one particular instance when Melania allegedly refused to meet with a state representative, even after a serious incident, per Business Insider.

Though Melania has often been criticized for her seemingly cold and aloof demeanor (never forget that infamous jacket with the phrase, "I really don't care. Do u?" inscribed on the back) many were still shocked to learn of this alleged snub in particular. But which former representative did Melania purportedly give the cold shoulder to?