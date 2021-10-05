The Truth About Meghan Trainor's Strange Bathroom Situation With Her Husband
What Meghan Trainor wants, she gets. Toward the end of 2020, the singer announced on Instagram that she was expecting her first child with her husband Daryl Sabara. "You all know how long I've wanted this!" she captioned the photo. Trainor had a "terrifying" birth in February, but these days she often shows him off on Instagram. It seems as if motherhood is everything that Trainor wanted. She and Sabara also seem to have a solid marriage, if their family photos are anything to go by. And like the picture-perfect couple they are, Trainor and Sabara have a romantic meet-cute story too.
Trainor must have figured it's always best to air your own dirty laundry and thus invited her husband on her Apple Music Hits show "Dirty Pop Radio," and the "All About That Bass" singer went straight for the jugular. "I wanted to just ask you what were the few things that told you, 'Oh, she's the one for me.' Boom, biggest question ever. Whatever dude, you got this, go. Wait, why'd you fall in love with me?" she asked (via Entertainment Tonight Canada). Sabara had the listeners at, "When you walked in the room ..." Yes, Meghan Trainor gets what she wants, even in her marriage. She asked the questions and he gave the answers. Therefore, it shouldn't come as a surprise that the "ask and you will receive" pattern also extends to her house getting remodeled or her — dare we say, strange — bathroom etiquette.
Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara updated their plumbing
Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara are actively making their dreams come true. The singer appeared on the "Why Won't You Date Me?" podcast and shared some rather intriguing details about her personal life. "We just got a new house, and we did construction," she said (via Page Six). It appears as if the Trainor-Sabara household are undergoing some big changes. She continued, "Nobody knows this, but in our bathroom, there was one toilet, and a lot of time in the middle of the night when we're with the baby, we've got to pee at the same time." Yes, Meghan, your secret is out.
Normal household issues, right? But Trainor needed to find a solution to her pressing problem and got down and dirty when she made an unusual request to the contractor. "So I was like, 'Can we please have two toilets next to each other?'" she said. The new mom eventually convinced her contractor that she was being serious and he installed a new toilet right next to the old one. Then, Trainor went one step too far and perhaps added too much information for listeners. "We got two toilets sitting next to each other, and we've only pooped together twice," she revealed, clarifying, "We pee at the same time a lot." Trainor and Sabara sure do make a dream team — how many people can say they have their bowel and bladder habits in sync?