Did Donald Trump Really Accuse Melania Trump Of This When They Fought?

While Melania Trump might be a deeply private woman Stephanie Grishman, was able to suss out some details about her personal relationships during her time in the White House. One such revelation was that there's little love lost between Melania and Ivanka Trump. While it's not exactly a secret that Donald Trump seems to openly favor Ivanka over his other kids, it seems like Melania might also feel slighted by the relationship. According to Grisham's book (via She Knows), Melania and her staff referred to Ivanka as "the Princess" due to her elevated position in Donald's eyes.

Grisham also alleged that Donald, for the most part, seemed to be in denial or willfully ignorant of the tensions between his wife and eldest daughter. "Both of the women, Melania and Ivanka, were important to him, and it wasn't in his interest to take one side or the other," she wrote, per She Knows.

However, just because Donald didn't like to get involved with the conflict between Melania and Ivanka doesn't mean that he wasn't prepared to weaponize those tensions in the rare arguments he had with his wife. "I did learn that every once in a while the president and First Lady would argue about the fact, as he put it to her, that 'you don't like my kids,'" Grisham explained. However, she did call this "a rare occurrence," as the president generally opted to pretend that everyone got along fine.