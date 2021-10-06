Why Mark Consuelos Had To Fill In For Ryan Seacrest On Live!
It's totally understandable if fans of "Live with Kelly and Ryan" have been distracted by the bizarre rumors that Kelly Ripa shut down when her husband, Mark Conuelos, joined her as a guest host. However, if you've watched the show lately, then you might have also been wondering something else. Where is Ryan Seacrest?
Indeed, Seacrest has been missing for a few days which is why the situation has started to stir up some curiosity on social media. One fan of the show — and of Seacrest in particular — took to Twitter to ask about the co-host's absence. "@LiveKellyRyan hey where is @RyanSeacrest? Holidays?" they asked. They then added, "Miss his goofiness lol."
Although it's obvious that viewers of the popular show love it when Consuelos fills in, we may have figured out why he's had to step up and what might have kept Seacrest busy. Frankly, it's something that's pretty darn exciting!
Ryan Seacrest was busy with another major gig
It wouldn't be too shocking for Ryan Seacrest to take a holiday; not only could he use some time off to merely rest and relax but he can definitely afford it. However, it doesn't look like the star is off enjoying some leisurely time by the pool or lounging around on a tropical beach. He's still hard at work, but instead of showing up to his job at "Live with Kelly and Ryan," he was busy with another one of his major gigs.
Seacrest himself revealed what that is when he posted a photo on Twitter on October 3 that showed himself with a group that included Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan. That's right, he was with the judges of "American Idol." He confirmed what they were up to when he captioned the pic, "Picking up where we left off. The band is back together for number 20!"
Seacrest followed that up with another picture on October 6 where he was again with the three judges while they held a banner with balloons behind them. "The official kick off to our historic 20th season!" he wrote, adding, "So glad to be back with this team." It seems like Seacrest has a pretty good reason for taking a break from "Live!" and we're sure his fans will be excited that he's continuing to balance both of his beloved shows.