The Real Reason Kimberly Guilfoyle Was Kept Away From The Queen's State Dinner With Donald Trump

Tea about the Trump family is spilling from many proverbial pots as more people come forward about their time working under Donald Trump's administration. Stephanie Grisham is one of those tea-spillers, and boy are we sipping all the hot, thirst-quenching drama. Her book, "I'll Take Your Questions Now: What I Saw at the Trump White House," debuted on October 5, but many publications like TMZ published excerpts from the book prior to its release.

One of the more shocking excerpts is when Queen Elizabeth was hosting a state dinner for Trump, and all of his children and their partners wanted in on the event. "It was the only trip in all four years that every single member of the family expected to attend," Grisham wrote, per TMZ. According to Grisham, Melania Trump's chief of staff at the time, Lindsay Reynolds, was afraid that having all of Trump's children and their partners at the dinner would be embarrassing. "We are going to look like the Beverly Hillbillies," Reynolds said, per Grisham. "We'll be an embarrassment to the whole country." Yikes!

Even so, all four of Trump's adult children, including spouses Jared Kushner and Lara Trump, made it onto the queen's guest list. It seems like almost everyone made it to the state dinner except for Donald Trump Jr.'s girlfriend, Kimberly Guilfoyle, and Tiffany Trump's now-fiancé, Michael Boulos. So, why were Guifoyle and Boulos left out from such a prestigious event?