The Real Reason Kimberly Guilfoyle Was Kept Away From The Queen's State Dinner With Donald Trump
Tea about the Trump family is spilling from many proverbial pots as more people come forward about their time working under Donald Trump's administration. Stephanie Grisham is one of those tea-spillers, and boy are we sipping all the hot, thirst-quenching drama. Her book, "I'll Take Your Questions Now: What I Saw at the Trump White House," debuted on October 5, but many publications like TMZ published excerpts from the book prior to its release.
One of the more shocking excerpts is when Queen Elizabeth was hosting a state dinner for Trump, and all of his children and their partners wanted in on the event. "It was the only trip in all four years that every single member of the family expected to attend," Grisham wrote, per TMZ. According to Grisham, Melania Trump's chief of staff at the time, Lindsay Reynolds, was afraid that having all of Trump's children and their partners at the dinner would be embarrassing. "We are going to look like the Beverly Hillbillies," Reynolds said, per Grisham. "We'll be an embarrassment to the whole country." Yikes!
Even so, all four of Trump's adult children, including spouses Jared Kushner and Lara Trump, made it onto the queen's guest list. It seems like almost everyone made it to the state dinner except for Donald Trump Jr.'s girlfriend, Kimberly Guilfoyle, and Tiffany Trump's now-fiancé, Michael Boulos. So, why were Guifoyle and Boulos left out from such a prestigious event?
Kimberly Guilfoyle isn't Donald Trump Jr.'s wife, yet
There is a huge reason why Kimberly Guilfoyle and Michael Boulos were not invited to Queen Elizabeth's state dinner, and it's because the royal protocol only allows a plus one to the official event if that person is your spouse, per Mercury News. That means Donald Trump Jr. had to go stag to the state dinner, which wasn't a big deal for them.
According to Insider, Trump Jr. and Guilfoyle have been together as a couple since 2018, and they've been very committed and in love ever since. A source close to Guilfoyle told Vanity Fair that Guilfoyle's relationship with Trump Jr. had gotten "very serious" and they were talking about "a possible wedding in the future."
Guilfoyle already feels married to Trump Jr., so there's no need to worry about the wedding bells ... yet. "We're very committed and very in love," Guilfoyle told Jean Shafiroff on an episode of "Successful Philanthropy," per Page Six. "He is my sweetheart. I already feel married and committed to him, 100 percent. Being his wife would be something that, of course, would be something that I think would be fantastic. I absolutely adore the family ... I already feel married to him."