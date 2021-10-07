The Shocking Things Katie Couric's Ex-Nanny Just Admitted About The Famous News Anchor

Katie Couric has been reporting on news stories both big and small, uplifting and tragic, ever since she got the job as a "Today" show co-anchor in 1991. She's interviewed some of the world's biggest celebrities, produced documentary films, and hosted her own talk show. Plus, Couric was the highest-paid journalist in the world when she anchored "CBS Evening News." She's now taken on a new endeavor: writing a very personal memoir. "Going There" is a 500+ page book about her childhood, personal life and career. The book has already made headlines ahead of its October 26 release date.

In the book, the UVA graduate divulges details about her time on "Today," admitting that she wasn't very friendly to women on the morning show, as she felt like she had to "protect her turf," via the Daily Mail. In the memoir, she also revealed interactions and experiences she had throughout her career with celebrities like Martha Stewart, Prince Harry, and Jennifer Aniston.

Couric also wrote about the nanny who worked for her from 1991 to 1994. Nancy Poznek, who is referred to as "Doris" in the book, took care of Couric's daughter and became an integral part of her family. The Virginia native eventually fired Poznek after she reportedly "managed to grow deep, twisted roots into our family and my psyche, leaving me to imagine I couldn't function without her," wrote Couric, via the Daily Mail. So, how did Poznek react to the eye-opening claims the former "Katie" host made?