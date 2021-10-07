What Did Nikki Haley Just Say About Running For President In 2024?

Speaking to The Wall Street Journal, Nikki Haley seemingly reversed her prior stance on whether or not she would entertain running for president in 2024, which she previously said she would defer to Donald Trump and skip out on campaigning if he were to do so. Contrary to her earlier statements, Haley told WSJ a much different story — this time, stating she would approach the possibility directly, but with caution. "In the beginning of 2023, should I decide that there's a place for me ... I would pick up the phone and meet with the president," said Haley. "I would talk to him and see what his plans are. I would tell him about my plans. We would work on it together."

Though the idea of Trump cooperating with anyone at all — let alone Haley — may be hard to imagine, it seems the former South Carolina governor is doing everything in her power to stay in his good graces. Haley was thick with praise throughout her interview, stating, "I don't want us to go back to the days before Trump." Her latest remarks greatly contrast to ones made in 2016, per USA Today, shortly before Trump won the primary in her state: "I want someone who is going to hold Republicans accountable, and I want someone who is going to make a difference, not just for our party but for every person they represent in the country."