What Elton John's Husband Just Revealed About Meghan Markle

In a surprise collaboration, Meghan Markle and Elton John's husband, David Furnish, have joined forces on "Pearl." According to Variety, the animated show is a "family series that centers on the adventures of a 12-year-old girl, who is inspired by a variety of influential women from history." And Furnish recently opened up on what the experience was like working with the actor-turned-royal.

During the HELLO! Inspiration Awards, Furnish shared, "She's a fantastic collaborator, amazing leader. And we're just very, very excited to be working with ... someone is as influential and as supportive as Netflix."

Furnish also expanded on "Pearl" back in June and revealed what they each thought about the project. "I am delighted that we are finally able to announce this exciting animated series. Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, and I are deeply passionate about bringing the inspirational and positive stories of extraordinary women from around the world to a global audience of all ages. The team collaborating on the series are first class, and Netflix are the perfect partner," he said. For her part, Meghan said she was "thrilled" to participate in the show.