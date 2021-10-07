What Elton John's Husband Just Revealed About Meghan Markle
After Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were subjected to allegedly harsh treatment at Buckingham Palace, and were overexposed in the U.K. tabloids, the couple decided to move to California in March 2020 with their son, Archie. During a March 2021 interview with Oprah, Meghan and Harry revealed that a lot factored into the decision to distance themselves, including racist comments via family members. "There were 'concerns and conversations about how dark his [Archie's] skin might be when he's born,'" Harry told Oprah, according to Observer.
Now that Meghan and Harry are in California, they've managed to sign a development deal over several years with Netflix to create new shows and documentaries, according to Deadline. One of these coming to the streaming platform is an animated show "Pearl," which Meghan and Elton John's husband, David Furnish — among a list of other high-profile names — will produce. And since Furnish has collaborated with Meghan behind-the-scenes on the project, he revealed exactly what she is like while working.
Meghan Markle is a good leader, according to David Furnish
In a surprise collaboration, Meghan Markle and Elton John's husband, David Furnish, have joined forces on "Pearl." According to Variety, the animated show is a "family series that centers on the adventures of a 12-year-old girl, who is inspired by a variety of influential women from history." And Furnish recently opened up on what the experience was like working with the actor-turned-royal.
During the HELLO! Inspiration Awards, Furnish shared, "She's a fantastic collaborator, amazing leader. And we're just very, very excited to be working with ... someone is as influential and as supportive as Netflix."
Furnish also expanded on "Pearl" back in June and revealed what they each thought about the project. "I am delighted that we are finally able to announce this exciting animated series. Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, and I are deeply passionate about bringing the inspirational and positive stories of extraordinary women from around the world to a global audience of all ages. The team collaborating on the series are first class, and Netflix are the perfect partner," he said. For her part, Meghan said she was "thrilled" to participate in the show.