How Did Queen Elizabeth Send A Secret Message?
Over the years, Queen Elizabeth II has become known for her hidden messages. From secret buttons to switching her bag to another arm, the monarch has more than one way to gently let people know something without actually having to say it. According to the Daily Express, she often uses her hands as her secret language and when she twists her wedding ring, it's a sign that she wants a conversation to end — a.k.a. if a staff member sees it, they'll swoop in to help her out.
Like so many other royals, the queen also often uses her clothes and her jewelry to send messages. In March, royal experts believed she used a historic brooch to relay one to her grandson, Prince Harry, during a video call. Per Express, Sunday Times' royal correspondent Roya Nikkhah commented on its significance, asking, "Is there a hidden message there about the importance of family and family connections, family ties, family history?" To which TV presenter Kate Thornton responded, "She is very good at the ability to say so much without saying very much at all. Speak to the brooch!" Thornton added, "This was also the first time that we have seen the Queen in recent times post-the Oprah interview, really looking quite unruffled and unflappable, as always."
With that being said, Queen Elizabeth also seemingly sent another secret message recently — an official one, that will eventually be made public.
The queen's new secret message is in a 'smart' baton
On October 7, Queen Elizabeth II made her first major public appearance since the pandemic started in 2020, according to the Daily Express. She joined her son Prince Edward to launch the Queen's Baton Relay for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games. Per a royal statement posted to Twitter, the games, which began in 1930, are "a celebration of sport and human achievement" and "will see 4,500 athletes from 72 nations take part in 11 days of spectacular sport."
During the ceremony, Her Majesty handed a baton to Paralympic gold medalist Kadeena Cox, who is the first of more than 7,500 Batonbearers who will "take the baton on a 90,000-mile journey to all 72 nations and territories before arriving in Birmingham," per People. Before giving her the baton, Queen Elizabeth placed a secret hand-written message inside of it, which will be read at the opening ceremony of the Games in Birmingham on July 28, 2022, per Express. The "'smart' baton," per Express, is "enhanced with cutting-edge technology." Nifty!
In her 2014 message, the queen wrote: "The baton relay represents a calling together of people from every part of the Commonwealth." It's unclear what her message will say following a worldwide pandemic and the death of her husband Prince Philip, but we can assume it will be one about moving forward.