How Did Queen Elizabeth Send A Secret Message?

Over the years, Queen Elizabeth II has become known for her hidden messages. From secret buttons to switching her bag to another arm, the monarch has more than one way to gently let people know something without actually having to say it. According to the Daily Express, she often uses her hands as her secret language and when she twists her wedding ring, it's a sign that she wants a conversation to end — a.k.a. if a staff member sees it, they'll swoop in to help her out.

Like so many other royals, the queen also often uses her clothes and her jewelry to send messages. In March, royal experts believed she used a historic brooch to relay one to her grandson, Prince Harry, during a video call. Per Express, Sunday Times' royal correspondent Roya Nikkhah commented on its significance, asking, "Is there a hidden message there about the importance of family and family connections, family ties, family history?" To which TV presenter Kate Thornton responded, "She is very good at the ability to say so much without saying very much at all. Speak to the brooch!" Thornton added, "This was also the first time that we have seen the Queen in recent times post-the Oprah interview, really looking quite unruffled and unflappable, as always."

With that being said, Queen Elizabeth also seemingly sent another secret message recently — an official one, that will eventually be made public.