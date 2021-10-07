Charlie Sheen Has Blunt Words For Denise Richards After Judge Decision
It's easy to forget today that former "Two and a Half Men" star Charlie Sheen and former "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Denise Richards were one of Hollywood's 'it' couples in the 2000s. According to Fox News, the former couple first met in 2000 on the set of "Good Advice," but they didn't become romantic until a year later when Richards guest-starred on Sheen's sitcom "Spin City." The next year, they were married.
Richards gave birth to their first daughter, Sami, in 2004, but once she became pregnant with their second child, things took a turn for the worse. Sheen had relapsed, per Fox News, and it took a toll on their relationship, leading Richards to file for divorce when she was six months pregnant. "It was a dark time," Richards said on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," via Page Six. "Very toxic."
According to Page Six, Sheen and Richards have been splitting custody of their two girls, Sami and Lola. But a judge just made a decision regarding Sheen's child support that reportedly left Richards "blindsided." And Sheen had some choice things to say in response.
Charlie Sheen said Denise Richards should "complain to the judge"
On October 4, a judge ruled that Charlie Sheen no longer had to pay child support to Denise Richards, reported Us Weekly. Upon leaving the courthouse, Sheen told the magazine he thought the decision was "extremely fair," saying, "It speaks to not just today, but it speaks historically to that same fairness." Sheen's attorney Gregory Pedrick argued that his client should not have to pay child support because he has had full custody of the couple's two daughters since April, Us Weekly noted.
Richards was not present for the hearing. An inside source told Us Weekly that was by design, claiming Sheen kept pushing the court date back until he knew she would be out of state. But another source told People that she knew about the date for six months. The source also claimed that Sheen doesn't actually have full custody — Lola still lives with Richards, only staying with Sheen while her mother is out of town. "Charlie is pitting the girls against their mother," the insider claimed to People, "which is horrible."
Another source told Page Six that Richards was "blindsided" and "very saddened by the entire situation." A paparazzo caught Sheen in the parking lot of the Whole Foods in Malibu and told Sheen of Richards' alleged discontent with the ruling. Sheen said (via Page Six), "She should go down to the courthouse and complain to the judge. It's got nothing to do with me."