Charlie Sheen Has Blunt Words For Denise Richards After Judge Decision

It's easy to forget today that former "Two and a Half Men" star Charlie Sheen and former "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Denise Richards were one of Hollywood's 'it' couples in the 2000s. According to Fox News, the former couple first met in 2000 on the set of "Good Advice," but they didn't become romantic until a year later when Richards guest-starred on Sheen's sitcom "Spin City." The next year, they were married.

Richards gave birth to their first daughter, Sami, in 2004, but once she became pregnant with their second child, things took a turn for the worse. Sheen had relapsed, per Fox News, and it took a toll on their relationship, leading Richards to file for divorce when she was six months pregnant. "It was a dark time," Richards said on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," via Page Six. "Very toxic."

According to Page Six, Sheen and Richards have been splitting custody of their two girls, Sami and Lola. But a judge just made a decision regarding Sheen's child support that reportedly left Richards "blindsided." And Sheen had some choice things to say in response.