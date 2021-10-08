Why Is Mariah Carey Angry With Nick Cannon?
A lot of famous exes have proven that no matter what happened between them, their kids come first. The most successful co-parents include Orlando Bloom and Miranda Kerr, Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin, and Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony. Nick Cannon and Mariah Carey are also on this list. The singer and "Wild n' Out" star, who were together for six years from 2008 to 2014 and share twins Moroccan and Monroe, are still close thanks to their children.
"It's all about love," Cannon said of his co-parenting relationship with Carey in 2017 (per Us Weekly). "You put the kids first, but then when you understand that you have unconditional love for these human beings and you want the best existence for them, then you put whatever differences you may have had aside." Cannon likewise told Variety in 2020 he and his ex have chosen to "co-exist for the betterment" of their kids. He explained, "We're doing whatever we can to make sure their upbringing is as healthy as can possibly be and that we're as healthy as we can possibly be. And that's where we are to this day."
Unfortunately, Cannon admitted he recently did something to jeopardize his amicable relationship with Carey.
Nick Cannon went behind Mariah Carey's back
Nick Cannon admitted that his ex-wife Mariah Carey isn't very happy with him right now after he went behind her back to buy cell phones as a birthday gift for their twins Moroccan and Monroe, who turned 10 in April. In a nutshell, she explicitly told him not to, and yet he did it anyway.
"My oldest twins, Roc and Roe, wanted a cell phone at eight," he explained in a clip from his daytime talk show "Nick Cannon," which airs October 11. "And they have iPads, and I was all for it — I am all about it. But Mariah was like, 'Uh-uh, they ain't gonna be googling us! Nuh-uh. Learning about all their new brothers and sisters, no. We aren't playing.'" (Cannon is, of course, referring to the fact that he has fathered four children with three women in less than a year.)
The "Masked Singer" host continued, "I respected it at eight but then we made a deal and said at 10 then they can have it... Mariah still said nuh-uh, no. So at 10, I snuck and I still got them the cell phones for their birthday." He added, "We had this amazing party... Then [when] it was time to open the gifts, I was like 'I'm going to leave these right here and tell your mama I'll be back.' Mariah is still mad at me 'til this day."
The pop star has yet to respond publicly to Cannon's story, but he did ask for her forgiveness on-air.