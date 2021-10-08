Why Is Mariah Carey Angry With Nick Cannon?

A lot of famous exes have proven that no matter what happened between them, their kids come first. The most successful co-parents include Orlando Bloom and Miranda Kerr, Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin, and Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony. Nick Cannon and Mariah Carey are also on this list. The singer and "Wild n' Out" star, who were together for six years from 2008 to 2014 and share twins Moroccan and Monroe, are still close thanks to their children.

"It's all about love," Cannon said of his co-parenting relationship with Carey in 2017 (per Us Weekly). "You put the kids first, but then when you understand that you have unconditional love for these human beings and you want the best existence for them, then you put whatever differences you may have had aside." Cannon likewise told Variety in 2020 he and his ex have chosen to "co-exist for the betterment" of their kids. He explained, "We're doing whatever we can to make sure their upbringing is as healthy as can possibly be and that we're as healthy as we can possibly be. And that's where we are to this day."

Unfortunately, Cannon admitted he recently did something to jeopardize his amicable relationship with Carey.