Will Gloria Estefan Ever Get Plastic Surgery?

Gloria Estefan is known for getting music lovers "on their feet," but she got candid about plastic surgery when she chatted with Drew Barrymore on October 8. Estefan is tackling the subject on "Red Table Talk: The Estefans," a spinoff of Jada Pinkett Smith's "Red Table Talk."

During a conversation about plastic surgery, Gloria referenced some of her "Red Table Talk" guests, saying, ​​"The people that are on the show are in their 20s, and they've had massive plastic surgery. And one of them regrets it greatly, and the other one embraces it, and we've checked it all out. I go, 'I have a ponytail lift, I put a ponytail on and squeeze that hair back as tight as possible.'" Her daughter Emily chimed in, "My mom sleeps with her face on ice, that's what she does."

However, don't expect Gloria to go under the knife anytime soon. "Honestly, people think I've had it, I've had it down my back, I've never had it yet," she explained. "We were interrogating the plastic surgeon that came on the show about a lot of different things ... She [Emily] freaks out if I ever tell her, 'Hey, I don't know maybe and she goes, 'Mom!'"

The women also discussed "unrealistic beauty standards" and the key to a successful talk show. Keep reading for more details.