What Does Kristen Stewart Really Think Of Emma Corrin's Portrayal Of Princess Diana?

Our obsession with the British royal family has not abated. One need only look at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's lives and how much the media has made of their decision to step down as senior working members of the family, after all. Conversely, Prince William and Kate Middleton remain major fixtures of the cultural conversation, while actively working as royals.

The royal fascination has also moved from reality to fiction, with portrayals of the British monarchy in renditions like Netflix's "The Crown," which was, as The Daily Beast notes, "the most expensive television production ever." Streaming giants like Netflix are willing to shell out the cash because they know there's a guaranteed return. And it's all happening again with Pablo Larraín's film "Spencer" starring Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana. The film tackles yet again, the complicated and beloved persona of "the people's princess."

What so much of this royal fascination seems to boil down to is Diana herself. Harry and William are, after all, her sons. Season 4 of "The Crown," the season that followed Diana's story, was the most watched and most anticipated season of the show, Tatler explains. Obviously, the royal family still fascinates and delights us, but so much of the lure goes back to the tragic, powerful story of Diana. However, playing the princess is also the ultimate challenge for an actor. Emma Corrin tackled the challenge beautifully in "The Crown," with Stewart following. So, what did Stewart have to say about Corrin's portrayal of the same iconic woman?