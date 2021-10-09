Prince Charles Has Decided To Completely Abandon His Plans Of Building A New House

For many, a home renovation even at its most minimal can seem like a daunting task. But when it comes to the British royal family, an already-outsize project can come with additional quandaries. According to Harper's Bazaar, the number of residences both state-funded and personally owned collectively by the Windsors totals somewhere over 20, including Buckingham Palace, which became the official sovereign headquarters in 1837.

Many of these properties date centuries back, with the initial construction of Windsor Castle nearly dated as old as the inception of the British monarchy itself. So it's no surprise that their upkeep and updates for modern living can be difficult, to say the least. And according to an October 8 report published by the Daily Mail, it appears a years-long project on one such homestead launched by Prince Charles has ultimately become too much of a task to complete.

Per the tabloid, Prince Charles has finally abandoned a project spent almost two decades in the making, developed on a 900-acre estate. Located in the Herefordshire area of England, the design, which included a complete rebuild of a manse at the royal family's Harewood End and extensive restorations of other buildings on the grounds, would have taken approximately £9 million to finish before Charles' moratorium. So, why did Charles call it quits after investing his money and time in the renovation?