What Does Kate Middleton Like To Start Her Day Off With?
Kate Middleton is one of the most relatable royals in the British monarchy. Even though she is married to Prince William, she is a commoner from a middle-class background, per The Sun. Before building their multi-million business, Carole Middleton was a flight attendant, while her husband, Michael Middleton, was a flight dispatcher. And because the future king's wife has had such an ordinary upbringing, free from the trappings of royal obligations, she seems to appeal to the British public. Like most ordinary folk, Kate re-wears her outfits, per People, and even shop from well-known retail outlets. In fact, her Zara houndstooth dress she re-wore sparked conversations about the duchess's frugality.
Of course, Kate can pull off just about any look and implements the help of a serious workout routine. According to the Daily Mail, the duchess "worked hard in the gym at Kensington Palace, starting with cardio warm-ups, hip raises, diagonal and reverse lunges, stomach crunches, squats, calf raises, bridges and push-ups."
It makes sense that Kate looks after her health because she has a pressing schedule, per Hello!, and serious royal duties as a member of The Firm. Therefore, it makes even more sense that Kate starts her day off with an invigorating cuppa.
Kate Middleton has a surprising morning Starbucks order
The Duchess of Cambridge makes healthy food choices even when she's visiting Starbucks. Apparently, when Kate visits the establishment, she doesn't indulge in frappuccinos or sweet iced lattes, as noted by Hello! magazine. Instead, she opts for a matcha-based smoothie, per the Daily Mail. A source told the publication, "She drinks smoothies ... containing spirulina, kale, matcha (a finely ground green tea powder), spinach, romaine, cilantro and blueberries." Furthermore, an expert revealed to Hello! that Kate's preferred drink "has a ton of antioxidants in there, a ton of vitamins and minerals, and a ton of fiber — which make for a powerhouse of overall health."
Kate also controls what goes onto her plate by doing a lot of the cooking herself. The Duchess of Cambridge addressed a group of chefs at a charity event and shared (via Express), "William has to put up with my cooking most of the time." Wills couldn't help himself and retorted, "It's the reason I'm so skinny." It seems as if the duchess is seemingly looking after his health and waistline. That doesn't mean the Cambridges don't indulge in comfort food from time to time, though. In September, the family was spotted at a pub enjoying some lunch. A source told The Sun, "Wills had a burger and chips." It's all about the balance, and this family has that down pat.