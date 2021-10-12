What Does Kate Middleton Like To Start Her Day Off With?

Kate Middleton is one of the most relatable royals in the British monarchy. Even though she is married to Prince William, she is a commoner from a middle-class background, per The Sun. Before building their multi-million business, Carole Middleton was a flight attendant, while her husband, Michael Middleton, was a flight dispatcher. And because the future king's wife has had such an ordinary upbringing, free from the trappings of royal obligations, she seems to appeal to the British public. Like most ordinary folk, Kate re-wears her outfits, per People, and even shop from well-known retail outlets. In fact, her Zara houndstooth dress she re-wore sparked conversations about the duchess's frugality.

Of course, Kate can pull off just about any look and implements the help of a serious workout routine. According to the Daily Mail, the duchess "worked hard in the gym at Kensington Palace, starting with cardio warm-ups, hip raises, diagonal and reverse lunges, stomach crunches, squats, calf raises, bridges and push-ups."

It makes sense that Kate looks after her health because she has a pressing schedule, per Hello!, and serious royal duties as a member of The Firm. Therefore, it makes even more sense that Kate starts her day off with an invigorating cuppa.