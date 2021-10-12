What Are William And Kate's Approval Ratings With The Public?

Prince William and Kate Middleton have a public reputation to uphold, especially when the world is watching. Even before their wedding in 2011, the royal couple has always drawn the attention of the public and the press, garnering admiration and headlines along the way. Royal fans just can't get enough of the two.

So what makes the Cambridges and other royal family members so popular? The reason could be everything that they portray. Speaking on the society's fascination with royals, Dr. Fran Farley, a professor and psychologist at Temple University, told Time that royals' popularity has a lot to do with keeping our dreams alive. "We all have dreams of wealth and fame and happiness and style and social influence and so on, which starts early with fairy tales," Farley said. "That stays with us, to some extent, through our lives. Royals and other people, like Hollywood figures and Kardashian types, keep that phenomenon alive."

Royal fans missed William and Kate when they were further away from the public eye during the COVID-19 lockdown than they had been in years. Now that they are back to making public appearances, there's plenty to see and celebrate. But how do the Cambridges compare when it comes to their approval ratings with the public? Do the numbers really add up for the Cambridges? Here's more on William and Kate's approval ratings with the public, and how they fare against other royals in their family.