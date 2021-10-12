What We Learned About Harry And Meghan Not Christening Lilibet In The UK
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will likely hold a christening ceremony for their youngest child, Lilibet Diana, in the United States and not in the Duke of Sussex's native United Kingdom, according to The Telegraph. While the duke and duchess have not shared their plans publicly, "royal sources" have indicated that a christening at St. George's Chapel, Windsor, is not in the cards, the British publication reported. "There will not be a christening in the U.K. It is not happening," a palace insider said.
Instead, Harry and Meghan are said to be making arrangements for Lili to be christened at an Episcopal church in California. Even though the U.S. Episcopal Church is part of the Anglican communion, Lili would not be a part of the Church of England if baptized outside the U.K., The Telegraph explained.
However, the decision wasn't necessarily what Harry and Meghan would have wanted. According to Express, the Duchess of Sussex would have liked her daughter to be christened in the place she was married and where her son, Archie, was baptized. Meghan herself was baptized by the Archbishop of Canterbury ahead of her wedding to Harry, making her a member of the Church of England, per The Telegraph. "But that came to a grinding halt. Both Harry and Meghan were very keen to make that return and make sure that christening happened, particularly in front of Her Majesty The Queen," royal correspondent Neil Sean said. So, what happened? Read on to learn what we now know.
Did Prince William interfere with Lilibet's christening?
A senior member of the British royal family may be the reason Lilibet Diana won't be christened in the United Kingdom. According to Express, it was Prince William himself who told Prince Harry and Meghan Markle that it was a bad idea to baptize their U.S.-born child in front of Queen Elizabeth II, who has not met her 4-month-old great-granddaughter. "Moving forward there was one person who basically decided there wasn't an appetite for this and the person that seemingly is, so far, not willing to kiss and make up with his younger brother," royal correspondent Neil Sean said.
As Mirror noted in September, Harry and Meghan said as early as August that they intended to baptize Lili at Windsor, so the plans likely changed shortly afterward. Sean told the Express that he knew William played a part in the final decision because he had connections with "a very good source." According to the source, the eldest son of Princess Diana said Lili being christened in England "wasn't a particularly good idea." However, the Mirror argued that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are known for straying from the beaten path. "The Sussexes were emphatic that they intended to do things their own way," an unnamed source said.
While we won't know for sure when and where Lili will be christened until her parents confirm the details, it's looking like the queen will have to wait longer to meet the baby girl who carries her childhood nickname.