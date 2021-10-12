What We Learned About Harry And Meghan Not Christening Lilibet In The UK

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will likely hold a christening ceremony for their youngest child, Lilibet Diana, in the United States and not in the Duke of Sussex's native United Kingdom, according to The Telegraph. While the duke and duchess have not shared their plans publicly, "royal sources" have indicated that a christening at St. George's Chapel, Windsor, is not in the cards, the British publication reported. "There will not be a christening in the U.K. It is not happening," a palace insider said.

Instead, Harry and Meghan are said to be making arrangements for Lili to be christened at an Episcopal church in California. Even though the U.S. Episcopal Church is part of the Anglican communion, Lili would not be a part of the Church of England if baptized outside the U.K., The Telegraph explained.

However, the decision wasn't necessarily what Harry and Meghan would have wanted. According to Express, the Duchess of Sussex would have liked her daughter to be christened in the place she was married and where her son, Archie, was baptized. Meghan herself was baptized by the Archbishop of Canterbury ahead of her wedding to Harry, making her a member of the Church of England, per The Telegraph. "But that came to a grinding halt. Both Harry and Meghan were very keen to make that return and make sure that christening happened, particularly in front of Her Majesty The Queen," royal correspondent Neil Sean said. So, what happened? Read on to learn what we now know.