What Will Matt Amodio Do Now That His Jeopardy! Winning Streak Is Over?

As the old saying goes, "what goes up, must come down." Alas, it appears "Jeopardy!" contestant Matt Amodio is all too familiar with the phrase as he has finally ended his impressive 38-game winning streak on the popular game show. When asked what took him so far in the competition, Amodio was blunt: "A lot of luck." He laughed as he told "Good Morning America" on October 4, "I feel like I've been in a fortunate position. It's just, once you get in a groove, things can just take you."

On the October 11 episode, however, it appears that Amodio's luck ran out. Still, "Jeopardy!" stans shouldn't expect Amodio to be drowning himself in a sea of tears quite yet, as People reports that Amodio walked away a whopping $1,518,601 richer. I'll take third place, for $1,000,000, Mike Ken Mayim.

Fortunately, Amodio appears to be taking it all in stride. "Everybody's so smart and so competent that this could happen any game," he declared in a statement. "And this time it did." But what's an Ohio native turned "Jeopardy!" champion to do after the curtain finally closes on his glory days and he's left with nothing but time on his hands to count his hard-earned prize winnings? Keep reading after the jump to find out!