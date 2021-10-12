Why Victoria Beckham's Latest Appearance Has Fans Concerned

Tons of famous celebrities have had a little nip and tuck — and though not all of them will admit it, some are very open about the work they've had done over the years. Everyone from Yolanda Hadid to Chrissy Teigen to many of Bravo's "Real Housewives" have undergone some sort of cosmetic procedure. However, some famous stars — like Renée Zellweger, Ariana Grande, Nicki Minaj, and Kendall Jenner— continuously deny plastic surgery rumors (per People). And it's absolutely their place to do so, even if their transformations have been noticeable to some.

Former Spice Girls singer Victoria Beckham is somewhat in the middle as she admitted to some surgery and denied having other work done. In 2014, she told Allure she had her breast implants removed. "I don't have them anymore," she told the outlet. "I think I may have purchased them." Then, during a 2016 interview with British Vogue, she was asked to write a letter to her teenaged self. In it, she revealed she had breast work — something she now regrets. "I should probably say, don't mess with your boobs," Beckham wrote. "All those years I denied it — stupid. A sign of insecurity. Just celebrate what you've got."

Years later, Beckham shared her thoughts on plastic surgery on ITV's "This Morning" (via Harper's Bazaar), admitting that while she hasn't "been tempted," she will "never say never." Some fans have now called this claim into question following a recent appearance.