Why Victoria Beckham's Latest Appearance Has Fans Concerned
Tons of famous celebrities have had a little nip and tuck — and though not all of them will admit it, some are very open about the work they've had done over the years. Everyone from Yolanda Hadid to Chrissy Teigen to many of Bravo's "Real Housewives" have undergone some sort of cosmetic procedure. However, some famous stars — like Renée Zellweger, Ariana Grande, Nicki Minaj, and Kendall Jenner— continuously deny plastic surgery rumors (per People). And it's absolutely their place to do so, even if their transformations have been noticeable to some.
Former Spice Girls singer Victoria Beckham is somewhat in the middle as she admitted to some surgery and denied having other work done. In 2014, she told Allure she had her breast implants removed. "I don't have them anymore," she told the outlet. "I think I may have purchased them." Then, during a 2016 interview with British Vogue, she was asked to write a letter to her teenaged self. In it, she revealed she had breast work — something she now regrets. "I should probably say, don't mess with your boobs," Beckham wrote. "All those years I denied it — stupid. A sign of insecurity. Just celebrate what you've got."
Years later, Beckham shared her thoughts on plastic surgery on ITV's "This Morning" (via Harper's Bazaar), admitting that while she hasn't "been tempted," she will "never say never." Some fans have now called this claim into question following a recent appearance.
Fans now think Victoria Beckham got lip fillers
As reported by Harper's Bazaar, Victoria Beckham said that she wasn't opposed to cosmetic surgery if it makes people "feel good about themselves." She (perhaps jokingly) claimed that while she wasn't ready for that kind of procedure back in 2019, the same question in "10, 15 years" may yield a different answer. "Maybe that will have changed, but at the moment I would rather celebrate who I am and just be the best version of myself, as opposed to trying to change too much," the fashion designer explained.
Well, it's been three years since that interview — and Beckham's recent appearance has fans wondering if she's had a change of heart. Or shall we say, change of lips. Beckham appeared on "Good Morning America" on October 12 where she was promoting her new beauty product, Cheeky Posh — and all eyes were on the former entertainer's lips. On Twitter, fans questioned if she's had any work done as they appeared much more plump than usual, in a way that was almost hard to ignore. "My gosh her lip injection looks terrible," one person tweeted. Another added, "Please no more lip fillers. It's all too much."
Beckham has yet to respond to the speculation, but based on her history, she likely won't and that's okay.