Jason Ritter's Experience With The 'Huge, Massive Machine' That Is Disney - Exclusive

When Nicki Swift caught up with Jason Ritter, he was promoting the 7th annual Freeze HD gala on behalf of the Huntington's Disease Society of America, which takes place virtually on October 16. The actor, who just so happens to be Tex Ritter's grandson, is a regular on our screens, thanks to roles in movies like "Freddy vs. Jason", and TV shows including "Parenthood" and "A Million Little Things." More recently, Ritter has been lending his voice to a multitude of animated characters, including that of Ryder in "Frozen II."

Understandably, Ritter had a ball joining Disney's "Frozen" universe, as he told Nicki Swift. "I actually have known Josh Gad and Kristen Bell for years and years and years, and I went to college with Kristen, and I've known Josh around that long, too," he shared. "I was so excited to see when the first 'Frozen' came out, how huge it was, but it was really fun to text them and be like, 'I'm in your "Frozen" family too, now.'"

Here's what Jason Ritter's experience was like working with Disney on the epic animated adventure.