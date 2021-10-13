What Elizabeth Warren Thinks Could Stop Trump In 2024

It's no secret that the 45th President of the United States, Donald Trump, and Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts have developed some bad blood over the years. It mainly stems from Trump's racist and inappropriate usage of a nickname he gave to Warren, mocking her alleged indigenous ancestry. According to USA Today, there is still a debate of whether or not Warren's DNA test is significant in determining her indigenous ancestry. However, the Trump campaign's brutal attacks on Warren's heritage were one of the ways they believed they could paint her as dishonest, and stop her from winning the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination (which she eventually did lose).

Republican strategist Ford O'Connell told Reuters in 2019 that there's a reason Trump wanted to bash her persona in public. "If you can undermine her credibility, you can make the case that the policies she is promoting are not true either," he said.

Now it seems that Warren also has a strategy to prevent Trump from winning the 2024 Republican presidential nomination. Warren decided to share her plans with the co-host and studio audience of the daytime TV show, "The View."