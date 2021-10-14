Twitter Is Hopping To Garcelle Beauvais' Defense Amid RHOBH Reunion

Season 11 of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" has featured non-stop drama. Most of that drama has centered around the headline-grabbing legal battle now engulfing Erika Jayne's life. First, a little context (in case you haven't been reading the headlines). Erika divorced her much older husband, Tom Girardi, a couple of years ago. Almost immediately after she left him, he was hit with a slew of lawsuits alleging he'd spent years stealing money from victims he'd represented as an attorney, including plane crash victims.

But that's only half the drama. The other half has involved the ongoing tension between Garcelle Beauvis and Dorit Kemsley, which dates back to the beginning of the season. During a heated moment at Lisa Rinna's beauty party, Dorit accused Garcelle of being a bully — a dirty word in the "Housewife" lexicon — and Garcelle took major offense, per Bravo.

On the first part of the four-episode "RHOBH" reunion, Garcelle and Dorit got into it again, but the fans were on Garcelle's side this time.