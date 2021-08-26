The Real Reason Dorit Kemsley Thinks Garcelle Beauvais Is A Bully

Another "Real Housewives" season, another "Real Housewives" feud. This year all eyes are on the ladies of Beverly Hills, where things have really hit the fan of late. First, let's back up, though. Most thought there was literally no way the network could top a season of Denise Richards staring straight at the camera and saying, "Bravo, Bravo, Bravo," anytime her castmates alleged she'd hooked up with Brandi Glanville — but boy, did they.

Cut to the off-season when Erika Jayne's husband, Tom Girardi, found himself in the middle of a scandal of astronomical proportions. To make a long — and confusing — story short, Tom reportedly conned a bunch of his clients out of their money, including burn victims and family members of those who had died in plane crashes.

Erika divorced Tom, but the question on everyone's mind — cast and audience included — is how much did she know. So while it seemed like this season was shaping up to be about Erika and her problems (and nothing else), Dorit Kemsley came out of the woodwork to stir the pot and deliver a breath of fresh air we all so desperately need in this otherwise heavy season. Here's the deal.