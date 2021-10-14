What Brian Laundrie's Family Attorney Really Thinks About Dog The Bounty Hunter

Now that the body of Gabby Petito has been found, the search is on for her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, with whom Petito was in the midst of a cross-country road trip in their newly purchased van. That is, until Laundrie turned around and returned home — leaving Petito nowhere to be found. After her family reported her missing, authorities went to Laundrie's home, only for Laundrie's parents to give them the contact information for their attorney, CNN reports.

Laundrie has since been evading authorities, having allegedly been missing since September 14 himself. The search for Laundrie has been ongoing, primarily focusing on a nature reserve where he would often hike, per WFLA. People have reported numerous potential Laundrie sightings outside of the reserve, with one hiker claiming he was "100%" sure he saw Laundrie on the border of Tennessee and North Carolina, reports Fox News. Fox News also reports that there is a theory making the rounds on TikTok that Laundrie is hiding in an underground bunker in his parents' backyard.

As the search for Laundrie intensifies, high profile figures, like Dog the Bounty Hunter, have joined the search. Now, the Laundrie family's attorney is speaking out about the celebrity attention.