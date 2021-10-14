What Did Billie Eilish Say The Royal Family Is Really Like?

Billie Eilish has had quite the run since her 2015 single "Ocean Eyes" went viral, sending the then pre-teen into fame.

Since then, Eilish earned five Grammys for her debut studio album "When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?" (plus two more a year later), headlined multiple music festivals and released an AppleTV+ documentary. The seemingly instant success from music recorded in her bedroom has led the pop singer to a $30 million fortune, according to Celebrity Net Worth, and afforded Eilish the opportunity to do things normal teens only dream of. "I didn't think I'd even be close at all," said Eilish of her rapid fame (via Billboard). "I didn't think I'd get anything. ... I could never have thought this would have happened in my life."

In an appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!", late-night host Jimmy Kimmel broke out Eilish's bucket list, which she wrote pre-fame at the young age of 12. The 19-year-old revealed that a few items on the list had already been crossed off, including ziplining, working with animals, going to Paris, gifting herself a shopping spree, and of course, meeting Justin Bieber, an artist who has since become a friend of Eilish's.

While the moment wasn't on her bucket list, one out-of-the-ordinary memory for Eilish was meeting the royal family, and the artist revealed to Kimmel just how "complimentary" the British were.