What Robin Williams' Daughter Zelda Is Begging Fans To Stop Doing
Zelda Williams is more than just the daughter of the legendary actor, Robin Williams. According to IMDb, Zelda has completely carved a thriving career path for herself. Zelda has acted in several movie and TV roles and directed and produced multiple films and movie shorts, all while becoming a mental health advocate as well, in honor of her late father.
As you can see, Zelda is more than just her father's daughter and is happy to be her own person, despite sharing the same career as him. "I didn't go into acting with any ideas of where I'd wind up," Zelda exclusively told People, in 2017. "Maybe this is pessimistic, but I knew I was never going to be my father, so I went into it because I love it."
Fans of the late comedy great were extremely distraught over Robin's death back in 2014. So much so, they even celebrate his death anniversary every year, and send his children, Zelda, Zac, and Cody, tributes, memories, and memorials of Robin. This might be kind in theory; however, sometimes the fans take it too far for Zelda, like when they harassed her off of Twitter back in 2014, per CNN. Now, Zelda is back on Twitter again, begging fans of the "Aladdin" actor to stop doing something in particular that is making her feel very uncomfortable.
Zelda Williams wants fans to stop sending her a certain video
On October 14, a test video of actor Jamie Costa imitating the late Robin Williams was trending on social media. Fans were so excited about it, they decided to share the video to the actor's daughter, Zelda Williams. It turns out that she wasn't so keen about the video. "Guys, I'm only saying this because I don't think it'll stop until I acknowledge it... please, stop sending me the 'test footage'," Zelda tweeted. "I've seen it. Jamie is SUPER talented, this isn't against him, but y'all spamming me an impression of my late Dad on one of his saddest days is weird."
In August 2020, around the time of Robin's death anniversary, Zelda told fans how the memorials of her late father affected her. "As I've said in the past, while I am constantly touched by all of your boundless continued love for him, some days it can feel a bit like being seen as a roadside memorial — a place, not a person — where people drive past and leave their sentiments to then go about their days comforted their love for him was witnessed," Zelda tweeted.
Some fans weren't so understanding of Zelda's latest request. One fan argued that the messages weren't meant to be "cruel or rude." Zelda responded, "I said nothing about cruel or rude. The clip made me uncomfy so I was asking kindly for folks to stop sending it to me over and over."