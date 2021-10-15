What Robin Williams' Daughter Zelda Is Begging Fans To Stop Doing

Zelda Williams is more than just the daughter of the legendary actor, Robin Williams. According to IMDb, Zelda has completely carved a thriving career path for herself. Zelda has acted in several movie and TV roles and directed and produced multiple films and movie shorts, all while becoming a mental health advocate as well, in honor of her late father.

As you can see, Zelda is more than just her father's daughter and is happy to be her own person, despite sharing the same career as him. "I didn't go into acting with any ideas of where I'd wind up," Zelda exclusively told People, in 2017. "Maybe this is pessimistic, but I knew I was never going to be my father, so I went into it because I love it."

Fans of the late comedy great were extremely distraught over Robin's death back in 2014. So much so, they even celebrate his death anniversary every year, and send his children, Zelda, Zac, and Cody, tributes, memories, and memorials of Robin. This might be kind in theory; however, sometimes the fans take it too far for Zelda, like when they harassed her off of Twitter back in 2014, per CNN. Now, Zelda is back on Twitter again, begging fans of the "Aladdin" actor to stop doing something in particular that is making her feel very uncomfortable.