Why Is Jonathan Cheban Concerned Over Wendy Williams?

When it comes to friendship, Jonathan Cheban seems to have a list of celeb besties at his disposal. The Foodgod once told The Observer, "It's really weird, because I do have a lot of friends who are famous, but I always knew them way before ... I've been friends with Paris and Nicky [Hilton] since they were kids." Per the Daily Mail, Jonathan also revealed why he and BFF Kim Kardashian are so close. "If Kim calls me, I pick up the phone, whenever it is. If I email her, she'll respond a minute later, even with four kids, same with Kris [Jenner]." He also shared that he and Kardashian have only had one fight in their 10-year friendship. Pretty impressive.

Jonathan's also all about supporting his friends. When Kim hosted "Saturday Night Live," the influencer was in the audience cheering her on, the Daily Mail reported. An insider told the outlet, "Kim is really apprehensive about it and wants people there she trusts who can have her back and make her feel like this is a fun experience and not some massive hurdle." Of course, her bestie made the cut because "Jonathan makes her laugh, he lightens her mood." But it seems as if he doesn't limit his compassionate nature to the former "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star. He revealed his softer side when he spoke about his concern for Wendy Williams. Here's why Jonathan's anxious about the television host.