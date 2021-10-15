How Does Chloe Bailey Feel About Being Compared To Beyonce?

It's not often someone gets to call Beyoncé their musical mentor. However, this is a normal reality for singer and actor Chloe Bailey — as well as her sister, Halle, who make up the duo of Chloe x Halle. In fact, Chloe first worked alongside the "Lemonade" singer when she was a kid. And to Chloe, this wasn't something that happened by chance — it was divine fate.

"I really don't feel like there's any coincidences in life," Chloe recently revealed on the "Big Boy's Neighborhood" radio show. "When I was 4 years old, the very first acting job I got, I played the younger version of [Beyoncé] in 'The Fighting Temptations.' So we have photos together, I remember we would be dancing on the dance floor together, and that was when I was like 'Okay, I love this woman.'"

Chloe's gotten the Queen Bey comparison before, but social media really went wild after dropped her single "Have Mercy," with fans comparing her to her mega star pop mentor. Chloe frequently interacts with her fans on social media, so we know that she's seen the comparisons. How does Chloe really feel about being compared to the legendary Beyoncé?