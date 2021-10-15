How Does Chloe Bailey Feel About Being Compared To Beyonce?
It's not often someone gets to call Beyoncé their musical mentor. However, this is a normal reality for singer and actor Chloe Bailey — as well as her sister, Halle, who make up the duo of Chloe x Halle. In fact, Chloe first worked alongside the "Lemonade" singer when she was a kid. And to Chloe, this wasn't something that happened by chance — it was divine fate.
"I really don't feel like there's any coincidences in life," Chloe recently revealed on the "Big Boy's Neighborhood" radio show. "When I was 4 years old, the very first acting job I got, I played the younger version of [Beyoncé] in 'The Fighting Temptations.' So we have photos together, I remember we would be dancing on the dance floor together, and that was when I was like 'Okay, I love this woman.'"
Chloe's gotten the Queen Bey comparison before, but social media really went wild after dropped her single "Have Mercy," with fans comparing her to her mega star pop mentor. Chloe frequently interacts with her fans on social media, so we know that she's seen the comparisons. How does Chloe really feel about being compared to the legendary Beyoncé?
Chloe Bailey calls Beyoncé comparisons 'the greatest compliment'
Chloe's next stop on her press tour was "The Breakfast Club" on October 15. On the show, she promoted "Have Mercy" and talked about how Beyoncé is "really proud" of her.
Of course, she also talked about those comparisons to the "Formation" singer — after all, countless social media users have compared Chlöe to her superstar mentor. Some were praising her, like this Twitter user, who wrote, "I can't even believe I'm saying it but Chloe really gives Beyoncé. I just watched her performance and I'm shook!" Others criticized those who handle Chloe's career, with one opining, "They're trying so hard to make Chloe the next Beyonce but it's just not authentic and much too try-hard and it's just not happening for me." On October 13, Chloe tweeted a short, yet impactful message to those critiquing her: "Doing 'too much' is my specialty."
As for those comparisons, Chloe told "The Breakfast Club" that they are "not something" she and Bey "specifically talk about. But I just love her and I'm happy she sees this light inside of me and my sister as well," Chloe said. "I'm grateful [to be compared to Beyoncé]! That's the biggest compliment anyone could possibly give me."
Chloe also talked to "Big Boy's Neighborhood" on October 14 about Beyoncé influencing her upcoming 2022 solo album release. "I want her opinion, she has so much experience. It'll be the simplest or the smallest note and it'll make such a difference," she said.