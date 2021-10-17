Could This Prove To Be Bad News For Donald Trump's Political Future?

The majority of Republican voters want former President Donald Trump to run for office in 2024. A Morning Consult/Politico poll reported that 67% of Republican voters think Trump should run in 2024, while 29% say he should not. It appears the former president still rules the GOP. One example of Trump's grip on Republicans was Sen. Chuck Grassley's appearance at an October 9 MAGA rally in Iowa.

The Hill reported that Grassley bashed Trump for his behavior after the 2020 election. The Iowa senator claimed Trump showed "poor leadership" and used "extreme, aggressive and irresponsible" language after losing the race. But Grassley was seemingly singing a different tune at the October 9 rally, according to Iowa Starting Line. "I was born at night, but not last night. So if I didn't accept the endorsement of a person that's got 91% of the Republican voters in Iowa, I wouldn't be too smart. I'm smart enough to accept that endorsement."

The Des Moines Register reported that the 88-year-old senator defended his appearance at Trump's rally. Grassley said, "He's a private citizen. He can say anything he wants to. I'm looking to the 2022 election and presenting my case to the people." Yet, while the 45th president appears stronger than ever, there may be signs of bad news for Trump's tentative political future.