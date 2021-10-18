Fans Have Thoughts For Scott Disick Following Kourtney Kardashian's Engagement
News of Kourtney Kardashian's engagement to Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker has been met with an outpouring of support from everyone — except the pair's respective exes, Scott Disick and Shanna Moakler. In Scott's case, he has struggled to accept the end of his romantic relationship with Kourtney, as he always believed they wouldd eventually reconcile, according to The Sun. As an insider told the outlet, "Scott knew the engagement was coming because Kourtney indicated that the relationship was serious, but it hasn't stopped him from feeling rejected, like he's officially lost her." The source added, "He had always hoped they would reunite and get back together, but is now having to come to terms with the fact that's never going to happen."
Kourtney was also a contributing factor in Scott's split with ex-girlfriend Sofia Richie. On the Season 20 premiere of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians," the "Flip It Like Disick" star explained that Richie had given him an ultimatum: her or Kourtney. "I'm never going to give up my relationship with Kourtney and the co-parenting we have," Scott said (via Fox News). Therefore, it's not surprising Scott isn't exactly first in line to congratulate the happy couple. "Scott is going crazy. He's going to go off the deep end," a source revealed of Scott's reaction to Kourtney's engagement, per Page Six. The silver lining here is that fans are coming out in droves to support Scott during what is likely a difficult time for him.
Fans are checking in on Scott Disick
While the Internet congratulates Kourtney Kardashian on her engagement, Scott Disick's wellbeing also seems to be first and foremost in people's minds. "Is someone checking in on Scott Disick at this time??" one person tweeted. Others pointed out that the situation is sure to be especially hard for Scott, who was repeatedly turned down after bringing up the topic of marriage with Kourtney. "I always thought Kourtney Kardashian was anti marriage," another fan wrote. "Whole time she was just anti marrying Scott Disick. Yikes!" The memes were also rolling out in full force, too.
"Scott Disick on his way to date another teenager after finding out kourtney's engaged," another Twitter user joked. "Scott Disick looking for a 19-y-o to take to Kourtney and Travis' wedding," someone else wrote, alongside an image of Leonardo DiCaprio looking through binoculars.
With that said, there were plenty of fans who were just happy for Kourtney, and felt that Scott was never the right fit for her. "Scott Disick cheated on Kourtney and embarrassed her in front of the world for YEARS," a Kourtney stan tweeted. "Stop bringing up his feelings and saying they are 'goals.' Kourtney has finally found someone who loves her unconditionally and treats her like a queen. Let Kourtney and Travis have their moment." Another fan agreed, praising Kourtney for waiting to be with someone she truly loves. Congrats to Kourtney and Travis Barker!