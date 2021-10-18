Fans Have Thoughts For Scott Disick Following Kourtney Kardashian's Engagement

News of Kourtney Kardashian's engagement to Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker has been met with an outpouring of support from everyone — except the pair's respective exes, Scott Disick and Shanna Moakler. In Scott's case, he has struggled to accept the end of his romantic relationship with Kourtney, as he always believed they wouldd eventually reconcile, according to The Sun. As an insider told the outlet, "Scott knew the engagement was coming because Kourtney indicated that the relationship was serious, but it hasn't stopped him from feeling rejected, like he's officially lost her." The source added, "He had always hoped they would reunite and get back together, but is now having to come to terms with the fact that's never going to happen."

Kourtney was also a contributing factor in Scott's split with ex-girlfriend Sofia Richie. On the Season 20 premiere of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians," the "Flip It Like Disick" star explained that Richie had given him an ultimatum: her or Kourtney. "I'm never going to give up my relationship with Kourtney and the co-parenting we have," Scott said (via Fox News). Therefore, it's not surprising Scott isn't exactly first in line to congratulate the happy couple. "Scott is going crazy. He's going to go off the deep end," a source revealed of Scott's reaction to Kourtney's engagement, per Page Six. The silver lining here is that fans are coming out in droves to support Scott during what is likely a difficult time for him.