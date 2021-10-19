Donald Trump's Statement On Colin Powell's Death Has Jaws Dropping

Former Secretary of State Colin Powell — the first Black figure to assume the position, per CNN – died at age 84, as was reported on October 18. "General Colin L. Powell, former U.S. Secretary of State and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, passed away this morning due to complications from Covid 19," his family wrote in a statement to Facebook, per CNN, noting he did receive full vaccination.

Tributes from political figures began pouring in. As former President George W. Bush said in a statement, "He was a great public servant, starting with his time as a soldier during Vietnam" (via Reuters). "He was such a favorite of presidents that he earned the Presidential Medal of Freedom — twice," Bush added.

Al Sharpton wrote on Twitter, "Though we disagreed on many issues, I always respected him and was proud of his achievements." And President Biden issued a statement singing the praises of his longtime colleague. "Colin embodied the highest ideals of both warrior and diplomat," he wrote. The president also called Powell a "dear friend and a patriot of unmatched honor and dignity." Former President Donald Trump has now also weighed in on Powell's death. And in perhaps true Trump fashion, it was anything but graceful.