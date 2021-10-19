Does Eboni K. Williams Plan To Have Children?

Reality star Eboni K. Williams is a woman who has many amazing life experiences under her belt. According to her website, Eboni was once a TV anchor, a TV host, a TV correspondent, and a lawyer. Now, she currently is the host and executive producer of two shows, "REVOLT Black News,” and "Holding Court with Eboni K. Williams," and, perhaps most famously, is the first Black cast member on "The Real Housewives of New York City."

Eboni talked to Vice about her historic role on the franchise, and what it means to be first and Black in different spaces. "I've found myself the first in many spaces throughout my entire life," she said. "The first in a space has to absolutely be exceptional, and there's hardly any margin for error. Because if the first shows up with much margin for error and a lacking of exceptionalism, they will likely be the last," she continued. "So my responsibility is to make sure that I show up in a way that affords further opportunity going forward."

Eboni has encountered many hurdles throughout her life as a Black woman, which she has continued to conquer with grace. But is motherhood the next thing she wants to conquer? Eboni — who was "briefly, briefly" married once and recently broke up with her fiance Steven Glenn — just revealed her family plans on "The View."